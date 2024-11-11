Give Garlic Bread A Sweet Upgrade With One Pantry Staple
There is never a bad time to devour a piece of garlic bread. Whether you're enjoying it as a solo afternoon snack or serving it alongside one of our favorite weeknight pasta dishes, garlic bread is a comfort food that's as classic as it is versatile. While a simple garlic bread recipe requires nothing more than garlic, butter, parsley, and your favorite Italian loaf, there are many secret ingredients that you can add to your garlic bread for some gourmet flair. Our favorite? Honey.
It may seem like an odd pairing, but since honey on warm bread is already a no-brainer, why not drizzle some on your favorite garlicky treat as well? A little honey can go a long way with this unique combination, balancing all of the pungent garlic and creamy butter with a delightful touch of sweetness. Even the cheesiest of garlic breads can be elevated by a few drops of honey, creating a luxe, crave-worthy sweet-and-salty bite.
Which type of honey works best? Short answer: all of them! However, not all honey is created equal, and different styles will add their own special touch to your garlic bread. You can also choose your own adventure when deciding exactly how to incorporate honey into your garlic bread. If you're a low-lift kind of person, just drizzle the honey right on top of your garlic bread or tear off a piece and dip it right in. You can even take any crystallized honey sitting at the back of the pantry (which is still perfectly safe to eat) and crumble some on top of your garlic bread for crunchy bursts of flavor.
How to use honey on garlic bread
Picking the perfect honey generally comes down to matters of personal taste. Clover honey is the commonly produced varietal in the United States and is a great option for people looking to add sweetness without much additional flavor. Buckwheat honey, on the other hand, is earthier and more intense, which might appeal to those who want more funky depth in their garlic bread. Orange blossom honey can add a pleasant hint of citrus, which generally plays well with herbs like parsley, whereas Tupelo honey carries a distinctly buttery flavor that pairs exceptionally with melty cheese. There are also a litany of infused honeys available to choose from, made with everything from fragrant sage and rosemary, to spicy hot chilis and even fermented garlic.
If you really want to take your garlic bread to new heights, try spreading creamed honey onto your garlic bread before it hits the oven, baking all of the sweet goodness directly into the bread. You can also whip up a batch of honey butter to replace or supplement the traditional butter in your recipe. If you're a fan of roasting your garlic before slathering it onto bread, try adding a dollop of honey to your cloves before they go into the oven.