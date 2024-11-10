How Did French Silk Pie Become An American Staple?

In the United States, we can thank France for many culinary treasures — french fries, beef bourguignon, ratatouille, and crepes. But, on the flip side, the French silk pie is 100% an all-American creation.

The pie was concocted back in 1951, when a woman from Kensington, Maryland named Betty Cooper participated in a Pillsbury Bake-Off contest. She decided to submit her French Silk Chocolate Pie, and won the competition. So, what was so unique about her treat? Well, instead of a pudding filling, it was made with a chocolate mousse, creating a silky, creamy finish.

In fact, it's quite simple to make the pie just like Cooper did over 70 years ago: After following your favorite homemade pie crust recipe (or using a store-bought alternative), all you need to assemble is a chocolate filling (consisting of chocolate, softened butter, sugar, vanilla, and eggs) and then adorn the top with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

Ever since the '50s, the recipe still to this day appears in magazines, cookbooks, and all over social media — with many taking different spins on Cooper's original innovation.