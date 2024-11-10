How To Thicken Chili With One Breakfast Staple
There's nothing quite like a hearty bowl of chili on a cold day, and nothing quite as disappointing as spending hours cooking only for it to come out thin and watery. But don't worry — there's a simple fix, and it comes straight from your breakfast pantry: quick oats.
A chili that's too liquidy could be due to too much stock or too many tomatoes, but regardless of the cause, a tablespoon of quick oats can act as a nutritious thickener that absorbs unwanted liquid in minutes without compromising the texture or flavor. Of course, if you have the time, nothing beats the natural thickening that comes from letting your chili cook low and slow all day. However, adding oats will speed up the process, and your guests will never know the difference. If you don't have quick oats on hand, a tortilla can also be used to thicken chili, though it may not be quite as effective.
How to make chili taste like it's been cooking for hours
Now that you have a thick chili, here are a few tips to give it the flavor to match. One idea is oven-roasting your veggies for a chili that tastes as if it's been simmering all day. Coat your favorite chili vegetables in oil and your preferred spice blend, and roast on high heat until they have a nice, light char. Just be sure to keep an eye on the oven to avoid burning the veggies and having to start the process over.
If you want to kick things up a notch with minimal extra effort, liquid smoke single-handedly transforms any bowl of chili into a barbecue standout. This store-bought ingredient is a natural flavoring agent that makes any dish taste like it's been carefully smoked for hours. As little as ¼ teaspoon per pound of meat will revolutionize your family chili nights or game days. Since liquid smoke is so potent, start with small quantities; too much will quickly render any dish inedible.
For the final trick to balance speed and flavor, replace some of your stock or tomato sauce with beer. Beer helps tenderize the meat quickly while adding extra flavor to whatever type of chili you want to make. Whether you choose light or dark beer depends on the specific notes you want to add to the dish.