How To Thicken Chili With One Breakfast Staple

Now that you have a thick chili, here are a few tips to give it the flavor to match. One idea is oven-roasting your veggies for a chili that tastes as if it's been simmering all day. Coat your favorite chili vegetables in oil and your preferred spice blend, and roast on high heat until they have a nice, light char. Just be sure to keep an eye on the oven to avoid burning the veggies and having to start the process over.

If you want to kick things up a notch with minimal extra effort, liquid smoke single-handedly transforms any bowl of chili into a barbecue standout. This store-bought ingredient is a natural flavoring agent that makes any dish taste like it's been carefully smoked for hours. As little as ¼ teaspoon per pound of meat will revolutionize your family chili nights or game days. Since liquid smoke is so potent, start with small quantities; too much will quickly render any dish inedible.

For the final trick to balance speed and flavor, replace some of your stock or tomato sauce with beer. Beer helps tenderize the meat quickly while adding extra flavor to whatever type of chili you want to make. Whether you choose light or dark beer depends on the specific notes you want to add to the dish.