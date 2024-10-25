Your Oven Is The Secret To Chili That Tastes Like It's Simmered All Day
A hot pot of chili is the perfect hearty, healthy, and delicious crowd-pleaser. Endlessly customizable and easy to make, it's no wonder it's a regular addition to many a home cook's rotating menu.
A classic beef chili recipe calls for cooking all your ingredients in one big pot. The best chili is one that has simmered all day in a cast-iron Dutch oven over an open fire, or one that's stewed to perfection in a Crock-Pot. But if you are looking for that slow-cooked taste without the multi-hour commitment, there is a secret hack for flavorful, deeply savory chili: Roast your vegetables in the oven first.
Simply cut up your vegetables into large chunks, toss them onto an oven sheet, and let them roast until they are tender and just a bit charred. This easy step will add depth and smokiness to your chili, and it will ensure that your vegetables are deliciously soft — without you spending hours standing over a stove and stirring a pot. Both a chili con carne or vegetarian black bean chili can be improved this way, so get your baking sheet ready.
Roast your vegetables to perfection
As always when roasting perfect vegetables, a little bit of attention to detail can go a long way. Roast your veggies on high heat, on a thick cooking tray, or even in a Pyrex pan. Don't be afraid to drizzle them with a healthy amount of olive oil — or even a little balsamic vinegar or Worcestershire sauce for a little kick. Then sprinkle them with salt and whatever other spices your heart desires: Coriander, cumin, garlic powder, and, of course, chili powder are all great additions for a flavorful chili.
And don't be afraid to mix up your vegetable selection. When grilling your vegetables in the oven, you can add chili peppers, red or yellow onions, celery, carrots, sweet potatoes, yellow zucchini, or even butternut squash — simply focus on choosing veggies that are in season to guarantee the freshest and fullest flavors. Consider even tossing tomatoes on the baking tray with the other vegetables before you add them to the chili pot; that can intensify their flavor.Just keep one thing in mind when grilling vegetables: Different veggies have different cook times, and so they may need to be added to the oven in a staggered fashion.
Once your vegetables have been roasted to perfection, add them to your pot along with the beans, meat, or whatever other proteins you like, let them simmer together for a bit, and then add your canned tomatoes or tomato sauce to turn it into a delicious stew.