Your Oven Is The Secret To Chili That Tastes Like It's Simmered All Day

A hot pot of chili is the perfect hearty, healthy, and delicious crowd-pleaser. Endlessly customizable and easy to make, it's no wonder it's a regular addition to many a home cook's rotating menu.

A classic beef chili recipe calls for cooking all your ingredients in one big pot. The best chili is one that has simmered all day in a cast-iron Dutch oven over an open fire, or one that's stewed to perfection in a Crock-Pot. But if you are looking for that slow-cooked taste without the multi-hour commitment, there is a secret hack for flavorful, deeply savory chili: Roast your vegetables in the oven first.

Simply cut up your vegetables into large chunks, toss them onto an oven sheet, and let them roast until they are tender and just a bit charred. This easy step will add depth and smokiness to your chili, and it will ensure that your vegetables are deliciously soft — without you spending hours standing over a stove and stirring a pot. Both a chili con carne or vegetarian black bean chili can be improved this way, so get your baking sheet ready.