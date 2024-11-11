Give Your Ice Cream A Crumbly Topping For A More Luxurious Experience
Imagine biting into crumbly morsels that offer a light crunch and a burst of sweetness on top of a creamy bowl of classic vanilla ice cream. Sounds decadent and nothing short of delicious, right? Making homemade streusel topping is the key to leveling up your nighttime treat with a luxurious spoonful — and it's relatively simple to make.
All you need are some ingredients you likely already have in the kitchen, like melted butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar, flour, and salt, to create a simple, yummy crumble coating. Melt the butter, then toss in the flour, sugars, and salt until it forms cohesive chunks in varying sizes. Since you can't eat raw flour, bake the crumbles on a lined tray at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 25 minutes. The result is delectable clumps of flavor that elevate any basic ice cream.
While it works great as a tasty topping, you can also mix it into no-churn ice cream for swirls of buttery, sugary crunch throughout the creamy, textured treat. Another way to add the streusel flavor without the texture is to make a milkshake — no blender required. Level up the drink by folding in baked pieces of streusel for a toasted, brown sugar-like flavor throughout.
The perfect crumble topping and ice cream pairings
For a spiced finish, consider making a streusel that features your favorite seasonings, like cinnamon. Pair this spice-laden crumble straight out of the oven with warm apple filling to create a deconstructed apple pie. Oats also work well as a mix-in; try replacing some of the flour with ¼ cup oats in your streusel mixture for a crunchier, heartier taste. This oatmeal version is perfect for swirling into vanilla ice cream with generous swoops of blueberry preserves for a berry cobbler-inspired creation. Or, take a cue from classic fruit crumbles and pair this combo with luscious peaches or tart cherries for a nod to the original dessert.
Another option is to add chopped walnuts to the mixture for a denser texture. As the walnuts toast in the oven with the sugar and flour, they release oils that provide a nutty, buttery flavor and add a satisfying crunch that complements the richness and marshmallow-like taste found in vanilla ice cream. Try topping a couple of scoops of French vanilla ice cream (which has a more custard-forward taste) with the walnut-studded crumble, a generous drizzle of butterscotch sauce, and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt to play up the caramelized, sweet, and creamy notes.