Give Your Ice Cream A Crumbly Topping For A More Luxurious Experience

Imagine biting into crumbly morsels that offer a light crunch and a burst of sweetness on top of a creamy bowl of classic vanilla ice cream. Sounds decadent and nothing short of delicious, right? Making homemade streusel topping is the key to leveling up your nighttime treat with a luxurious spoonful — and it's relatively simple to make.

All you need are some ingredients you likely already have in the kitchen, like melted butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar, flour, and salt, to create a simple, yummy crumble coating. Melt the butter, then toss in the flour, sugars, and salt until it forms cohesive chunks in varying sizes. Since you can't eat raw flour, bake the crumbles on a lined tray at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 25 minutes. The result is delectable clumps of flavor that elevate any basic ice cream.

While it works great as a tasty topping, you can also mix it into no-churn ice cream for swirls of buttery, sugary crunch throughout the creamy, textured treat. Another way to add the streusel flavor without the texture is to make a milkshake — no blender required. Level up the drink by folding in baked pieces of streusel for a toasted, brown sugar-like flavor throughout.