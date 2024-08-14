The Gross Reality Of Soft Serve Ice Cream Machines

Hot summers provide the perfect environment for a cold treat — but you might want to think twice before reaching for that soft serve (which isn't considered ice cream). The reality of most soft-serve might be grosser: The truth is that the inside of those machines can be a hotbed for bacteria.

If you've ever had a tummy ache after eating a sundae from Mr. Softee, it might not be lactose intolerance — it might be the ice cream and the machine it came out of. In November 2017, Inside Edition published an exposé unpacking the food safety of soft-serve after an investigation by the outlet found traces of bacteria in nine out of 40 ice cream samples collected from locations around Seattle. The samples that tested positive indicated that the ice cream had higher-than-normal levels of coliform – an anaerobic bacteria that doesn't require oxygen to multiply.

Coliforms are found in drinking water, but they're also present in the digestive tracts of animals such as humans. By itself, coliform does not necessarily make someone sick but indicates not-so-sanitary conditions, and there are strains of E. coli that can cause serious illness.In 2005, NBC News reported over 120 people in Ohio got food poisoning after eating soft-serve at a local McDonald's. The health department determined that staphylococcus somehow contaminated the location's dairy mixture, and a machine malfunction allowed the bacteria to grow inside the soft serve machine.