Getting Ice Cream At McDonald's Is Finally Going To Be Easier

It's become somewhat of a running joke that McDonalds' ice cream machines seem to be broken more often than not these days. The out of order soft-serve machines at the Golden Arches have been the inspiration behind an array of internet memes, and a website called McBroken.com that sprang up to track the U.S. McDonald's locations that have working ice cream machines and the ones that don't.

But that's all about to change amid a new development that will likely make it much easier to once again satisfy your McFrosty cravings at a McDonald's location near you. It all has to do with a copyright exemption granted by the United States Copyright Office, effective October 28, 2024.

The issue was that, up until now, an individual Mickey D's location had been prevented from fixing its own soft-serve ice cream machines due to restrictions imposed in the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. The DMCA constraints barred the overriding of digital locks that must be bypassed in order to repair appliances like McDonalds' ice cream machines, since the machines are considered copyrighted works. The manufacturers maintained that IP rights are infringed if an unauthorized repair person works on one of the devices. And that led to a potentially months-long wait if a soft-serve machine malfunctioned.