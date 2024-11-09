The Classic Cereal That's In One Of New England's Favorite Ice Cream Flavors

From plain vanilla to fancier varieties like mint chocolate chip, ice cream is one of America's most popular desserts. Looking past the usual flavors, the country has many unique regional favorites, like moose tracks, which has long been a Michigan specialty. Or, despite tasting a lot like medicine, teaberry ice cream is popular in Pennsylvania. Elsewhere, Marylanders use Old Bay seasoning as an ice cream topping, satisfying those with both a salty and sweet tooth. Not to be outdone, New England has its own uncommon choice — Grape-Nuts ice cream.

Named for the Post brand cereal it's made with, the frozen confection is a base of vanilla ice cream that gets blended with crunchy Grape-Nuts nuggets. The granules are a mix of malty-tasting barley and wheat loaf pieces, and taste similar to toasted bread. Traditionally marketed as a nutritious breakfast food that's high in fiber, the juxtaposition of the bland, dry cereal is unexpectedly pleasant together with sweet, cold vanilla.

Throughout New England, you'll often see the flavor mix simply referred to as "grapenut," where it can be found in ice cream shops or sold by various brands by the carton. If you'd like to try it but are nowhere near the East Coast you can churn up your own from scratch, or for a lazy version, simply top a bowl of ice cream with a helping of the cereal straight from the box.