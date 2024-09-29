One Of The Most Unusual Ice Cream Flavors Hails From Pennsylvania

Both teaberry-flavored chewing gum and teaberry-flavored ice cream harken back to the teaberry itself (in both flavor and color). Teaberries have a bright pinkish-red color that gives off that minty, wintergreen smell, and they are used in the making of the ice cream.

Additionally, teaberries have also been used medicinally, hence why some might think it tastes more like a cough syrup than a tasty treat. Teaberries are only in season during mid-autumn, which is when most Pennsylvania artisanal ice cream shops will carry the flavor.

Teaberry ice cream has now become a bit of a unicorn flavor — with a few staunch supporters and many non-believers — but something about that pink look keeps customers coming back. Only a handful of shops have had the flavor available since Clark's shut down in the 1960s and teaberry gum disappeared.

But the businesses that continue to offer it see it as a tradition, so don't add teaberry to your list of discontinued ice creams just yet. Now, most locations that sell teaberry ice cream appear to be located in Eastern Pennsylvania, near the Allentown area. Should you decide to give the flavor a try, get a plain scoop of teaberry ice cream first. Then, try getting a scoop of black cherry ice cream to go with the teaberry one. The black cherry flavor is said to help break up the minty notes of the teaberry, and make a tasty, sweet, and tart combination.