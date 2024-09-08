The Very Disturbing Origins Of Corn Flakes

The name "Kellogg" sparks images of grinning tigers, overstimulating supermarket aisles, and easy breakfasts. But in the not-too-distant past, the name stood for something very different. John Harvey and Will, the brothers Kellogg, began the 20th century running a health spa in Battle Creek, Michigan. John Harvey was the visionary behind the operation, while Will kept the books in order. By all accounts, they were extremely successful.

So when John Harvey invented the original "health food" as an antidote to the hulking breakfasts of the time (often meat and potatoes fried in the previous night's drippings, or for the elite, breakfast buffets and dishes like classic eggs Benedict), it was bound to be a success. After all, America was changing. The industrial age had arrived, and most people no longer needed huge breakfasts to fuel them for days of manual labor; now, they wanted a quick fix before heading to the factory or office. And so, after much trial and error, Kellogg's Corn Flakes were born.

But John Harvey was a eugenicist. He was a proponent of "race betterment," a racist theory that influenced forced sterilizations across America through laws targeting African-Americans (some of which are still in force today). He was a religious fundamentalist, decrying masturbation, sex, alcohol, and meat — and though he branded this philosophy as "clean living," the ultimate goal was to rid people of "impurity." His cereals, John Harvey believed, were essential in achieving this — bestowing his creation with a surprisingly disturbing origin.