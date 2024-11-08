Flip Kebabs Easily With This Skewer Grilling Hack

When it comes to grilling, kebabs are a great option for amplified flavor and convenience. But while the stackable and charred meats and veggies are delicious, this unique configuration of ingredients makes handling them a challenge. To find the best way to cook them without fail, we turned to an expert — Chef Steve of Chef Steve Creations, a true master of the grill who specializes in mobile hibachis.

One of the biggest factors in flipping a kebab is the skewer itself, he said. "I recommend using flat skewers instead of round ones. Flat skewers prevent the food from spinning, provide better control, and allow each piece to cook independently." The unique shape of kebabs makes them tricky enough to handle as it is, and if your ingredients spin when you move them, it becomes that much more difficult to ensure they're all evenly cooked with the perfect level of sear and char.

Picking the right skewer is just the first step, though. Once you've done that, it's time to turn your attention to flipping and cooking kebabs properly. But don't worry, Chef Steve provided plenty of info on that as well. From mono-ingredient masterpieces like the Chinese lamb skewer to multi-ingredient marvels like salmon, prawn, and tuna kebabs, his advice is priceless.