Flip Kebabs Easily With This Skewer Grilling Hack
When it comes to grilling, kebabs are a great option for amplified flavor and convenience. But while the stackable and charred meats and veggies are delicious, this unique configuration of ingredients makes handling them a challenge. To find the best way to cook them without fail, we turned to an expert — Chef Steve of Chef Steve Creations, a true master of the grill who specializes in mobile hibachis.
One of the biggest factors in flipping a kebab is the skewer itself, he said. "I recommend using flat skewers instead of round ones. Flat skewers prevent the food from spinning, provide better control, and allow each piece to cook independently." The unique shape of kebabs makes them tricky enough to handle as it is, and if your ingredients spin when you move them, it becomes that much more difficult to ensure they're all evenly cooked with the perfect level of sear and char.
Picking the right skewer is just the first step, though. Once you've done that, it's time to turn your attention to flipping and cooking kebabs properly. But don't worry, Chef Steve provided plenty of info on that as well. From mono-ingredient masterpieces like the Chinese lamb skewer to multi-ingredient marvels like salmon, prawn, and tuna kebabs, his advice is priceless.
More expert planning and handling tips for kebabs
To make kebabs for a crowd, you have to have consistency, said Chef Steve. And even if you're just cooking for one, the variety of ingredients and number of skewers makes this a bit of a juggling act. However, there are a few tips and tricks you can use to maximize your efficiency.
"When grilling kebabs, it's important to cut each piece evenly to ensure they cook uniformly," Chef Steve shared. "Also, leave some space between the kebabs; this helps them cook evenly and makes flipping easier." Following Chef Steve's advice ensures that each piece of meat and vegetable achieves the same level of doneness, preventing a backyard BBQ from becoming a guessing game.
You may be tempted to over-handle your kebabs to ensure they cook evenly, but each side of each ingredient needs enough exposure to the grill's heat to get great flavor. To that point, Chef Steve said, "Be patient when flipping the kebabs — let them develop a nice sear before turning them over." A timer or stopwatch can come in handy to keep track of how long each side has cooked.
When you select your ingredients, make sure their cooking times line up, too. For example, zucchini needs time to soften and become palatable but shrimp cooks quite fast. If you'd like both for dinner, it's best to cook them on separate skewers.