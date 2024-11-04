Where To Find The Best Coney Island Hot Dog In America

Whichever favorite hot dog you're thinking of, it's the other one. Or maybe the same one. Fans know that the Coney Island hot dog describes a style of toppings — not an amusement park. But if you're looking for the best spot to eat a Coney dog, we've got just the place.

So what exactly is a Coney Island hot dog? Well, it's not from Coney Island. While the Big Apple brand Nathan's Famous made hot dogs, er, famous, the Coney Island dog (or Coney dog, or just Coney) features mustard, onions, and chili atop a snappy hot dog on a steamed bun. It's attributed to European immigrants who arrived at Ellis Island and took the wiener idea to the midwest in the early 1900s. Another thing to note: The Coney dog is served at a modest diner that locals call a "Coney Island" or "Coney." Fast-forward to now, and we've got entire mustard lines branded for the dog, "special" beef chili sauces to put on top, and novelty tees for anyone feeling "You Had Me At Coney Island Hot Dog." If there was any question about it, this isn't a meal — it's life.

From the streets of Motor City, to the dives of the Bayou State, to the greasy spoons of Nebraska, a diverse set of chefs dish up dogs that have generations of comfort food lovers coming back for more. Can you order a Coney at a Coney? Yes — and here's exactly where to do it.