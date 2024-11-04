Where To Find The Best Coney Island Hot Dog In America
Whichever favorite hot dog you're thinking of, it's the other one. Or maybe the same one. Fans know that the Coney Island hot dog describes a style of toppings — not an amusement park. But if you're looking for the best spot to eat a Coney dog, we've got just the place.
So what exactly is a Coney Island hot dog? Well, it's not from Coney Island. While the Big Apple brand Nathan's Famous made hot dogs, er, famous, the Coney Island dog (or Coney dog, or just Coney) features mustard, onions, and chili atop a snappy hot dog on a steamed bun. It's attributed to European immigrants who arrived at Ellis Island and took the wiener idea to the midwest in the early 1900s. Another thing to note: The Coney dog is served at a modest diner that locals call a "Coney Island" or "Coney." Fast-forward to now, and we've got entire mustard lines branded for the dog, "special" beef chili sauces to put on top, and novelty tees for anyone feeling "You Had Me At Coney Island Hot Dog." If there was any question about it, this isn't a meal — it's life.
From the streets of Motor City, to the dives of the Bayou State, to the greasy spoons of Nebraska, a diverse set of chefs dish up dogs that have generations of comfort food lovers coming back for more. Can you order a Coney at a Coney? Yes — and here's exactly where to do it.
American Coney Island Chili Dogs in Detroit, Michigan
The Coney dog scene in Detroit, Michigan isn't technically a cult ... but it isn't not-a-cult (totally kidding!). With some accounts pinning the origins of this singular weenie squarely on American Coney Island on Lafayette back in 1917, more than 100 years later, locals still flock to this spot for a bite of beefy history.
Greek immigrant Constantine "Gust" Keros kicked off this family business which has been running at the same location ever since — or, that's how the story goes. (His brother Bill claims to have opened Lafayette Coney — right next door — in 1914.) Hot dog lovers still heap on as much praise as they do chili sauce, with one reviewer noting, "This dog took home the blue ribbon. Bun was nice and steamed ... The 'snap' as you bite into it is what us hot dog aficionados look for." Feeling the FOMO? Ship yourself an American Coney Kit for 12, featuring the restaurant's signature Keros Family Detroit Chili Sauce, Dearborn pork and beef sausages in natural lamb casings, buns, sweet onion, and a paper staffer's hat because you're gonna be workin' those dogs.
americanconeyisland.com
(313) 961-7758
114 W Lafayette, Detroit, Michigan 48226
Coney Island in West Monroe, Louisiana
For Michigan Coney purists, a Louisiana Coney dog might seem like an ill-fated imposter. But with hot dogs having been a thing in the French Quarter since 1947, it seems only natural that eventually someone put some chili on it. Well, West Monroe Coney Island did it in 1962.
You'll first notice the red striped awning that's almost as big as the shop itself. "The building is not much bigger than a bus and the tables are small," explains one reviewer. "However, once you order your hot dog or chili dog made just the way you want it, nothing else matters." Grab a bag of Herr's chips and a fountain drink, and admire the vast collection of Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles, trinkets, and delightfully quirky wall decor. "Coney chili dogs ... are the best ever. Will not eat any place else," declares one superfan. Who are we to disagree? Closed on Sundays.
West-Monroe-Coney-Island
(318) 323-7610
410 Natchitoches St, West Monroe, Louisiana 71291
Lipuma's Coney Island in Rochester, Michigan
If half the reviews mention fan loyalty that goes back more than 40 years, you know this Coney's gotta be good. And Lipuma's in downtown Rochester, Michigan has been queuing up the hungry lines since 1969.
Originally launched by Detroit restaurateur Bill Lipuma, the shop is now run by his son Tony who is just as beloved as his dad ever was. And Lipuma's signature Coney Island dog remains the top choice on the menu. One reviewer taps the spot as having the "Best Coney dogs in the city. Been coming for 45 years." Of course, a popular location in a city that sits just 30 minutes outside of Detroit's Coney dog mecca is gonna draw the crowds. "The setting can't be beat," a happy customer shares of the outdoor seating overlooking Paint Creek. "Don't get turned off by the line that snakes out the door. These guys are pros! The line flies." Cash only.
lipumasconeyisland.com
(248) 652-9862
621 North Main Street, Rochester, Michigan 48307
Coney I-Lander in Tulsa, Oklahoma
If this were a movie franchise, it would be "Son of Coney Island." Greek immigrant Christ Economou opened the first Coney Island in Tulsa, Oklahoma, back in 1926. Over 40 years later, his son-in-law, restaurateur Chuck Kingsley, leveraged the idea in 1968 to launch Coney I-lander outposts all over the city. Frankfurter fans, meet a local Tulsa icon.
"3 cheese Coneys with onions do it for me," recalled one fan. "That's all I get here. I love my Coneys." But it also might be the casual, people-friendly atmosphere and great customer service that lures diners from other states. "They use steamed buns that are never hard or stale," notes one diner who also says staffers dressed up a pork-free hot dog that she supplied, after she gave up eating their pork-based weenies. "The chili they use is slightly sweet and not too meaty or thick. The onions are chopped so fine, you think it's a part of the chili. AND ... the best part — the cheese!!! Very finely shredded and in abundance ... yeeessssss!!!" Get your Coney I-Lander on wherever you live with a shippable version and taste that grilled dog, steamed bun, and chili magic.
coneyi-lander.com
(918) 592-3113
2838 East 11th Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74104
Hambo Coney Island in Ferndale, Michigan
Hambo Coney Island fills the '90s-baby spot on the list, having launched in Ferndale back in 1995. (Staying on theme, rapper Eminem once hosted a Top 25 countdown for the BET there in 2002, which you won't be able to forget based on the photos on the wall.) But the real star at this family-run outpost is, of course, the wiener. "This is the best restaurant in Ferndale, hands down," shares one reviewer. "Great coneys."
The look of this shop is appropriately unassuming with a few barstools, booths, and 2-tops in full view of the TVs on the wall. But that's exactly the vibe fans expect — highlighted by what many call the best prices in town. "Their 'loose meat Coney' ... is da bomb," notes another fan, "Served just as it should be with diced onions and mustard." Get your own Coney dog with everything on it for just $1.50 on Wednesdays. Open for breakfast and lunch.
hamboconeyisland.com
(248) 414-9400
22900 Woodward Avenue, Ferndale, Michigan 48220
Fort Wayne's Famous Coney Island in Fort Wayne, Indiana
The brainchild of Macedonian Greek immigrants, Fort Wayne's Famous Coney Island has been cranking out the Coney dogs since 1914. The family-run "oldest hot dog stand in America" encourages regulars to use the back door through the kitchen, and order using insider phrasing like "three and a bottle" (3 Coney dogs with all the toppings and a Coke), or "three without" (3 Coney dogs, skip the onions, keep the Coney sauce and mustard). It's the kind of place that knows your order before you do.
One reviewer called it "Probably the best hot dog I've eaten! Nothing fancy, just chili, onions, ketchup, and mustard! Super impressed with something so simple as a hot dog!" Only seven items appear on the menu — if you count the bag of chips — but homemade Coney sauce, mustard, hand-chopped onions, and steamed buns dress up roughly 2,000 grilled hot dogs for customers every day. Double that for the holiday rush. Grab an original 1920s swivel stool at the counter and bite into a Coney that tastes just like it did back in the day. Closed Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.
fortwaynesfamousconeyisland.com
(260) 424-2997
131 W Main St, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46802
Lafayette Coney Island in Detroit, Michigan
On the flip side of Michigan's Lafayette Blvd. Coney rivalry, Lafayette Coney offers the dive vibes to contrast its next-door sibling restaurant, American Coney. Launched by brothers Gust Keros (American Coney Island) and William Keros (Lafayette Coney Island), we may never know which one really opened first (Lafayette Coney still says it was first, in 1914,but the Detroit Historical Society puts it somewhere after 1924 — after American Coney). Either way, they've managed to get along — but you'll have to pick a team because, you know, nobody ever likes both.
"What you go for is the atmosphere, and I like [the] gritty diner atmosphere of Lafayette," explains one loyal customer, of the most common feature among fans. Still, that doesn't stop Lafayette Coney dog-ers from getting engaged, wrapping up their wedding day, or celebrating a birthday next to stacked-up cardboard boxes under fluorescent lights, with raucous conversation echoing off the cafeteria-style decor. (Maybe it helps that they also serve beer.) While the menu features a full Coney lineup, Lafayette Coney says its most popular meal is 2 Coney dogs on a plate ("2 on 1"), plus a side of chili fries, and an ice cold Vernors soda pop. Open every day until late.
lafayette-coney-island.res-menu.com
(313) 964-8198
118 W Lafayette Blvd, Detroit, Michigan 48226
Coney Island in Galesburg, Illinois
It's the Galesburg Coney that one 5-star reviewer calls, "A hot dog lover's paradise." Launched in 1921, just three hours west of Chicago, you can bet you'll find stellar Chicago dogs (topped with pickle relish, mustard, onions, a dill pickle spear, sport peppers, and tomato wedges) lined up alongside the best Coney dogs in town.
"Coney Island doesn't try to be anything other than what it is," reports one fan, adding that it's, "A Coney dog joint where the service is quick and the food is cheap." Staking its claim as "Galesburg's Oldest Restaurant," the outpost leans into its old-school roots with a smattering of vintage tchotchkes, bottle cap-styled seating, and, like, the least-flattering overhead lighting ever. To loyal customers — some of whom move away, only to return to find Coney Island just as they'd left it as a kid — it's perfection. Closes earlier on weekends.
Coney-Island
(309) 343-4990
77 S Cherry St, Galesburg, Illinois 61401
Duly's Place in Detroit, Michigan
Founded by Albanian immigrant Duly Seit back in 1921 (You'll see his photo hanging above the cash register), Duly's Place proudly serves regulars with divey Coney Island energy, and pleasure-packed Coney dogs. Anthony Bourdain once visited the shop, musing, "Every time I visit Detroit, somebody asks me if I've had a good Coney yet. Apparently, I never had a great one. I finally got one. I understand now."
This one was the "great one," which Duly's loyal followers confirm. "No better Coney dog anywhere," shares one fan. "No nonsense, no frills, just the best ingredients for the most flavorful dog there is. Over 100 years in business in Detroit ought to tell you something about the quality and value." Even people who claim to hate hot dogs love this Coney dog, with others praising the sweetness of the steamed bun, and a frankfurter snap that beats those other guys in town. Cash only. And, just a warning, this place did appear on "Parts Unknown," so to share the Coney dog glow, there's a one hour limit on dine-in seating.
Dulysplace
(313) 554-3076
5458 W Vernor Hwy, Detroit, Michigan 48209
Zorba's Coney Island in Riverview, Michigan
Zorba's Coney Island lights up the night in the Downriver area, just south of the Detroit River. Open 7 days a week for 24 hours a day, this is the spot to get a Coney dog for breakfast, lunch, and a midnight snack.
Zorba's menu is enormous, but ever since it opened in 1979, the restaurant has showcased its natural-casing Coney dogs — topped with National Coney Island brand Detroit-style chili — right at the top. "This place is a must for late night eats," shared a 5-star returning customer. "It's rather hard finding good food at 3 a.m. coming from a gig ... especially when you have to have Coney dogs!!" Zorba's also advertises that if you shell out for five Coney dogs, you get one for free. Maybe that seems like a lot of Coney dogs — or maybe you're just getting started.
riverviewzorba.com
(734) 283-6522
18237 Fort St, Riverview, Michigan 48193
Coney Island Lunch Room in Grand Island, Nebraska
Coneys? In Nebraska? Yep. The Cornhusker State has been dishing up Coney dogs ever since the Katrouzos' family-run Coney Island Lunch Room opened in 1933. There's an original cash register behind the counter, malted milkshakes are served in frosty tin cups, and even the very first menu — now displayed as memorabilia — features a Coney Island hot dog for just 5 cents.
Here, you'll get the Coney flavors fans love, along with a taste of nostalgia. One reviewer described the cuisine as, "Hot dogs the old fashioned way with mustard, onions, and chili with a side of homemade French fries and topped off with vanilla milkshake — all delicious." Loyal customers and their kids ... and their kids' kids ... keep this beloved neighborhood institution running — as generations of the Katrouzos family pass the legacy down to their own children. "The price ($15 for 2 people) was definitely right, and the Coneys were amazing," posted one new convert, also praising the vanilla malt. "The fries were good too, but I'd recommend skipping in lieu of another dog." Closed Sundays.
ConeyIslandLunchRoom
(308) 382-7155
104 east 3rd St, Grand Island, Nebraska 68801
Senate Coney Island & Restaurant in Michigan
If you feel like you couldn't throw a rock in Michigan without hitting a Coney, you are correct. And Senate Coney Island celebrates the grade-A blue collar spirit of its hometown Detroit, with an affordable menu that'll put some meat on your bones. As a bonus, you won't have to wait too long for your Coney dog, either.
"Their Coney is ... perfect in my opinion. A good snap to the hot dog and the Coney sauce itself is just delicious — Detroit comfort food at its finest," shared one fan. Here, the chili is thick, the onions are chopped fresh, and a Coney with everything costs less than $3. Senate Coney opened in 1937, but you'll enter a remodeled art deco-ish dining room that lands somewhere in between now and then. As with any Coney, the less fussy, the better. It's like we want to know this spot has been focusing strictly on hot dogs for almost 100 years. (And it has.)
georgessenateconeyisland.com
(734) 422-5075
34359 Plymouth Rd, Livonia, Michigan 48150
Mr. Coney in Fort Wayne, Indiana
With more than few reviewers mentioning eating at Mr. Coney since they were kids (back when Coney dogs cost 10 cents a piece!), it's obvious that this Coney has been doing things right since it opened in 1966. Here, the customer comes first.
But before anyone ever stepped through the front door, Vasil Litchin invented the Coney dog recipe that would ultimately become part of the culinary fabric of Fort Wayne in the 1920s. (A stained-glass window hanging in the dining room boasts an O.G. Coney dog date of 1918.) Whenever the trend began, it's still going like gangbusters. "Best dogs! I went there as a kid (starting when they were 10 for a buck)," recalled a longtime customer. "Absolutely wonderful, great service." The top dog on the menu is, indeed, the Mr. Coney with Coney sauce, mustard, and chopped onions (Add cheese for an extra $.50).
misterconey.net
(260) 483-6105
4525 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46825
Robert's Coney Island in Detroit, Michigan
On 7 Mile, you won't find a better Coney than Robert's Coney Island. The menu may be trad Coney, and the location might be slightly off the beaten path for some, but fans are definitely feeling these ultra chill chili dog vibes.
The regular plain Coney dog comes with just chili and onions. But order the Coney Island Special, and you get the basics — plus mustard and ground beef with that chili sauce. "Really it's one of [the] best Coney Islands. I've been eating here for over 20 years and don't plan on stopping," declared a 5-star reviewer. There's even a drive-thru for quick pit stops, and the staff happily caters to customizations while offering a few extras on the house. It's no wonder this under-the-radar outpost often has a line that seems to go on for miles. Open 24 hours.
Roberts-Coney-Island
(313) 521-3064
12701 E 7 Mile Rd, Detroit, Michigan 48205
Finding the best Coney Island hot dog in America
Of course we double-checked our historical research (totally feeling our Coney era) against real customer reviews from Coney Island hot dog fans and purists on Reddit, Yelp, TripAdvisor, Google, Facebook, and more. (Okay, there might have been an Instagram comment in there, too.) But what started out as a fun and frivolous dive into Midwest weenie culture quickly revealed an inspiring story of the American dream — as told by everyone who ever invented, cooked, or partook in a Coney dog. (In case you were wondering, that's a lot of people.)
For newbies, it's also a masterclass in discovering all the meanings for the word Coney (the hot dog, the restaurant, the cuisine — not the boardwalk), with Michigan over there proudly dusting off its shoulders. But after all of it, who could resist a marshmallowy-soft, steamed bun; warm, grilled, snappy frank; sweet white onions; and a drizzle of tangy mustard? Mm-hmm. That's what we thought.