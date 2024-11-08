Separating Pumpkin Seeds From Pulp Is Easy With One Quick Method

If there's one thing that Halloween guarantees, it's a glut of pumpkins. While most of them will inevitably end up as a sad, mushy, rained-upon mess on somebody's front porch, we really should be eating them. Halloween also coincides with peak season for pumpkins (and many of their fellow gourds), so there's even more reason to enjoy them while they're at their best. Pumpkins are awfully versatile. You can eat pretty much every part of them, but separating out those delicious seeds from that equally delicious flesh can be a bit of a hassle. Not anymore – a simple trick will save you time and messy fingers.

Simply hollow out your pumpkin and place its innards in a bowl of water. The seeds are naturally buoyant and will float up to the top while the more weighty pumpkin flesh will sink to the base of the bowl. It's easy to pick the flesh out and leave those seeds behind. Give the seeds a good rinse in a strainer to separate any straggling bits of flesh. Then, just place everything on some paper towels (or in a salad spinner) to drain, and presto, the easiest pumpkin prep ever.