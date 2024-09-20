Here's How Long Pumpkin Seeds Should Bake And The Best Temperature

Fall is upon us, which means it's everything pumpkin all the time — but many of us spend so much time on pumpkin-flavored things that we forget the gourd itself has so much to offer. A personal favorite fall and Halloween snack of mine are pumpkin seeds. When baked properly, they're the perfect salty, crunchy snack that really tastes best when fresh out of your newly-carved jack-o-lantern (not to mention they're waste-free snack and a big source of fiber and nutrients). Trust me, you want to learn everything there is to know about pumpkin seeds, including how to cook them.

The best temperature to cook pumpkin seeds is 350 degrees, which will properly roast your seeds without burning the outsides. As for how long to bake them? That can be left up to preference, but a baseline of 45 minutes is a good place to start. You can extend this to an hour of bake time if you prefer your seeds extra crispy, but regardless, be sure to mix around and flip your seeds once or twice so they cook evenly. You might also want to keep an eye on them to prevent burning, if you've never attempted this before. And as you hit the farmers markets, be sure to choose a pumpkin that won't rot too quickly, so the seeds are ready to roast when carving day comes.