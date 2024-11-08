Curly Vs Tuscan Vs Russian Red: What's The Difference Between These Types Of Kale?

You might think of kale as that one coarse and fibrous leaf with a robust, bitter flavor — an extremely nutritious cruciferous vegetable that you add to soups, juices, smoothies and salads, or bake into crisp chips. But did you know that there are approximately 150 varieties of kale, each slightly different in flavor, texture, and appearance from the other? Among the most popular ones that you're most likely to come across in supermarkets are curly, Tuscan, and Russian red kale.

The difference between these three varieties is obvious from the moment you look at them. Curly kale — as the name suggests — has densely packed, curled and crinkled leaves. These oblong fronds have a bright green-blue tint and are flecked with white veins. On the flip side, Tuscan kale has flat, narrow, and dark green leaves with a blue or gray tint, which are thinner than the curly variety. Perhaps the most distinct part about Tuscan kale though is its pebbled surface. The leaves are dotted with tiny bumps which give it a texture that's almost like dinosaur skin, hence why it is also known as dinosaur kale.

Then there is Russian red kale, which is entirely different from both the curly and Tuscan varieties. This kale can be recognized by its thick and fibrous reddish-purple stem, which is lined with flat blue-green leaves. The leaves have fringed, ruffled edges which resemble oak leaves or give it the appearance of a larger variant of arugula.