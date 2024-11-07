Leftover BBQ Belongs In Your Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Perhaps unsurprisingly, every style of American barbecue pairs well with melty grilled cheese sandwiches. Whether you're cooking up a perfectly tender pulled pork shoulder or using leftover barbecue chicken wings, meat doused in a flavorful glaze serves as a unique and tasty way to upgrade sliced bread and American cheese. Adding tender, sauce-covered pork, chicken, or beef to traditional grilled cheese sandwiches imparts your taste buds with the best of both worlds: the tangy bite of barbecued meat against the backdrop of rich and savory cheese.

Since barbecue sauce is made with a variety of ingredients, you can make your next grilled cheese sweet, tangy, or spicy, depending on your individual preferences. For a sweeter sandwich, use leftover barbecue that includes a sauce made with extra brown sugar and molasses. For a tangier sandwich, use barbecued meat that incorporates more vinegar and yellow mustard. Whichever variety you prefer, building a loaded grilled cheese only takes a few essential steps.

For starters, instead of using traditional white bread, choose a sturdier loaf like oatmeal bread, potato bread, or sourdough. Heartier bread has a lesser chance of turning soggy with added ingredients and can better handle the weight and moisture of roasted meat. Before building this upgraded snack, consider preheating your leftovers, so every part of your sandwich is served hot. Then, all you need to do is layer your bread with sliced cheese and your preferred amount of leftover barbecue. Butter both sides of your sandwich and grill accordingly.