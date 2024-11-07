Leftover BBQ Belongs In Your Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Perhaps unsurprisingly, every style of American barbecue pairs well with melty grilled cheese sandwiches. Whether you're cooking up a perfectly tender pulled pork shoulder or using leftover barbecue chicken wings, meat doused in a flavorful glaze serves as a unique and tasty way to upgrade sliced bread and American cheese. Adding tender, sauce-covered pork, chicken, or beef to traditional grilled cheese sandwiches imparts your taste buds with the best of both worlds: the tangy bite of barbecued meat against the backdrop of rich and savory cheese.
Since barbecue sauce is made with a variety of ingredients, you can make your next grilled cheese sweet, tangy, or spicy, depending on your individual preferences. For a sweeter sandwich, use leftover barbecue that includes a sauce made with extra brown sugar and molasses. For a tangier sandwich, use barbecued meat that incorporates more vinegar and yellow mustard. Whichever variety you prefer, building a loaded grilled cheese only takes a few essential steps.
For starters, instead of using traditional white bread, choose a sturdier loaf like oatmeal bread, potato bread, or sourdough. Heartier bread has a lesser chance of turning soggy with added ingredients and can better handle the weight and moisture of roasted meat. Before building this upgraded snack, consider preheating your leftovers, so every part of your sandwich is served hot. Then, all you need to do is layer your bread with sliced cheese and your preferred amount of leftover barbecue. Butter both sides of your sandwich and grill accordingly.
How to upgrade barbecue-infused grilled cheese sandwiches
While a tasty, meat-stacked grilled cheese is delicious on its own, there are several creative ways to add more flavor to this one-of-a-kind creation. Aside from using worthwhile tips for making the best grilled cheese, consider more complementary ingredients. First, take your time selecting the right cheese for the job. Consider the flavor of your barbecued meat and be open to making your sandwich with more distinct varieties such as cheddar or Gruyere. While Gruyere is known for its earthy flavor, cheddar has a versatile, buttery taste. Both varieties have distinct flavor profiles that easily complement several kinds of barbecue sauce.
To create a spicier sandwich, add a slice of pepper jack or upgrade your grilled cheese with another sweet and spicy addition like hot honey or fresh jalapeño peppers. If you're not a fan of spicy flavors, use pickled red onions, fresh cilantro, or a scoop of tangy coleslaw. Meat lovers may even want to add one or two slices of fully cooked bacon to their barbecued grilled cheese, for an extra meaty bite.
In addition to amping up this delicacy with a variety of cheeses and toppings, when it comes to grilling, swap out the conventional butter for garlic butter. Spreading each side of your grilled cheese with a mixture of softened butter, minced garlic, dried herbs, and salt adds an extra burst of flavor that brings the combination of barbecue and melted cheese to a whole new level.