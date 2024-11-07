Break Out The Fruit For A Sweet Twist On A Kebab
Are you always on the hunt for new and creative ways to serve fresh fruit and sweet, bite-sized treats? If you've yet to use skewers to amp up a variety of sweeter fare, personal chef and caterer, Chef Steve, owner of the Atlanta-based Chef Steve Creations, which specializes in mobile hibachi and traditional catering, has some worthwhile advice. The mobile chef recently shared some essential tips for crafting one-of-a-kind kebabs with Food Republic staff.
Next to the frozen ingredient you should add to your next charcuterie board, consider making space for refreshing fruit skewers. When it comes to serving delightful finger foods fit for a crowd, Steve, who can be found under the @ChefSteveCreations username on Instagram, relies on sweet-ingredient kebabs to please a variety of palates. The personal chef uses "a mix of fresh, seasonal fruits like juicy strawberries, sweet pineapple, ripe bananas, and kiwi," which is both a "feast for the eyes" and a rainbow-like experience for the tastebuds.
To take these refreshing skewers to the next level, arrange your fruit in a specific pattern or color order. When it comes to serving, Steve recommends pairing fruit kebabs with a yogurt-based dipping sauce stating, "The creamy texture and subtle sweetness of the yogurt perfectly complement the fruit flavors, creating a wonderful balance." While Steve uses vanilla yogurt, feel free to use other flavors like lemon or mixed berry for a more specific taste. You can also make an easy two-ingredient fruit dip with softened cream cheese and marshmallow fluff.
More creative ways to make dessert-friendly kebabs
Aside from using your favorite fruits, consider transforming some of your favorite desserts like s'mores, strawberry shortcakes, and brownies into easy-to-eat kebabs. Steve claims "s'mores skewers are perfect for gatherings by the fire pit, bringing a nostalgic touch to outdoor evenings." Next to encouraging your family and friends to roast their own marshmallows, provide your guests with bowls of cubed pound cake, chocolate sauce, and crushed graham crackers. This way, your guests have the freedom to build their own specialized sweet treats with whatever toppings they prefer.
To transform your favorite Chantilly cake with berries into a kebab-style dessert, thread cubes of fluffy white cake and whole berries along each individual skewer. You can also create kebabs with various other bite-sized confections like Rice Krispies Treats, sponge cakes, or brownies. According to Steve, "Brownie skewers are a delicious treat that works well any time of year."
Arrange cut brownies, jumbo marshmallows, and colorful fruit along each skewer to create a tasty treat that spans a wide variety of rich yet refreshing flavors. To add even more intrigue to your dessert-inspired kebabs, drizzle prepared skewers in colorful candy melts or homemade chocolate sauce. Upon serving, include bowls of sweetened whipped cream, crushed chocolate sandwich cookies, and vanilla wafers for an assortment of toppings.