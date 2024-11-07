Break Out The Fruit For A Sweet Twist On A Kebab

Are you always on the hunt for new and creative ways to serve fresh fruit and sweet, bite-sized treats? If you've yet to use skewers to amp up a variety of sweeter fare, personal chef and caterer, Chef Steve, owner of the Atlanta-based Chef Steve Creations, which specializes in mobile hibachi and traditional catering, has some worthwhile advice. The mobile chef recently shared some essential tips for crafting one-of-a-kind kebabs with Food Republic staff.

Next to the frozen ingredient you should add to your next charcuterie board, consider making space for refreshing fruit skewers. When it comes to serving delightful finger foods fit for a crowd, Steve, who can be found under the @ChefSteveCreations username on Instagram, relies on sweet-ingredient kebabs to please a variety of palates. The personal chef uses "a mix of fresh, seasonal fruits like juicy strawberries, sweet pineapple, ripe bananas, and kiwi," which is both a "feast for the eyes" and a rainbow-like experience for the tastebuds.

To take these refreshing skewers to the next level, arrange your fruit in a specific pattern or color order. When it comes to serving, Steve recommends pairing fruit kebabs with a yogurt-based dipping sauce stating, "The creamy texture and subtle sweetness of the yogurt perfectly complement the fruit flavors, creating a wonderful balance." While Steve uses vanilla yogurt, feel free to use other flavors like lemon or mixed berry for a more specific taste. You can also make an easy two-ingredient fruit dip with softened cream cheese and marshmallow fluff.