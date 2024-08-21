The Frozen Ingredient You Should Add To Your Next Charcuterie Board

When it comes to arranging a great cheese board or charcuterie platter, pickles play a key role. They cut through the richness of the meats or creamy dairy, as well as add a crunchy contrast of textures. But if you're looking for a new way to serve pickles with your board, try freezing them first.

Freezing pickles concentrates their flavor, making them even more intensely tangy. As for how to serve them, rather than keeping the frozen pickles whole or trying to slice them when they're solid, it's best to grate them. Similar to the trend for grating frozen fruit to make hassle-free shaved ice, it's easy to use a microplane or cheese grater to produce a flavorsome frozen topping — though, in this case, it's savory, rather than sweet.

Using a pickle like this, as a kind of seasoning or garnish for the finished dish, is a deliciously different way to top cheese, meats, or salads. It's a great umami-rich ingredient, and it would work just as well grated into sandwiches, or onto juicy homemade all-American cheeseburgers as well as with charcuterie. In addition to elevated flavor, it also brings a delightful frozen crunchy texture that adds extra interest to every mouthful.