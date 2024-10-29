Prevent Doughy, Underbaked Pumpkin Bread With A Simple Test
Imagine notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and pumpkin rising up from the oven. A moist, crumbly slice of pumpkin bread is a quick, easy recipe perfect for any occasion. You can serve it up with a boozy pumpkin espresso martini, or if you're looking for a fall mashup, try a fall-inspired banana bread. Regardless of how you enjoy it, the key to perfection is a moist center — but it can be challenging to ensure the inside is fully cooked. After all, the outside cooks faster than the middle. This toothpick tip may be just what you need!
Home bakers likely know the secret to fully cooked bread is the toothpick test. You place the skewer in the middle and pray for a clean stick. Pumpkin bread runs into trouble because it is so moist thanks to the added puree. Oftentimes, it seems like it's done on the outside but ends up being still under-baked in the center.
The trick is to test the toothpick in two different areas. Many recipes call for you to test the skewer in the center of the bread but equally important is the outer crust. Insert the toothpick half an inch into the top of the bread. Testing the bread in both spots ensures your bread is evenly cooked and not doughy and underbaked there in the center of your loaf.
Tips for perfectly cooked pumpkin bread
Ensuring the use of the right pan is important for optimal baking whether making a traditional loaf or pumpkin bread pudding. Using a loaf pan that is a light-colored metal is preferred as it doesn't absorb as much heat as a darker pan. If you only have dark pans at home, consider adjusting the temperature of your oven. Lowering the temperature by 25 degrees Fahrenheit can even out the browning so that your bottom doesn't get overcooked.
The great thing about pumpkin bread is the flavor pairs nicely with so many things. Added chocolate chips, fruit, or nuts can really complement the flavor of pumpkin, but they often sink to the bottom. If you're adding fresh fruit, tossing it in flour or cornstarch adds weight, discouraging sinkage. You can also add dried fruit. For additional flavor, you can soak any dried fruit in fruit juice or alcohol.
When you've selected the proper pan and mixed your batter just right, a crucial step is ensuring the right temperature in your oven. Though you select a specific temperature when you preheat, your oven may be hotter or colder. The easiest way to check this is by putting an external (but oven-safe) thermometer in the oven. This will give you an accurate reading of what your oven is actually set at, and you can adjust accordingly.