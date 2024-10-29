Prevent Doughy, Underbaked Pumpkin Bread With A Simple Test

Imagine notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and pumpkin rising up from the oven. A moist, crumbly slice of pumpkin bread is a quick, easy recipe perfect for any occasion. You can serve it up with a boozy pumpkin espresso martini, or if you're looking for a fall mashup, try a fall-inspired banana bread. Regardless of how you enjoy it, the key to perfection is a moist center — but it can be challenging to ensure the inside is fully cooked. After all, the outside cooks faster than the middle. This toothpick tip may be just what you need!

Home bakers likely know the secret to fully cooked bread is the toothpick test. You place the skewer in the middle and pray for a clean stick. Pumpkin bread runs into trouble because it is so moist thanks to the added puree. Oftentimes, it seems like it's done on the outside but ends up being still under-baked in the center.

The trick is to test the toothpick in two different areas. Many recipes call for you to test the skewer in the center of the bread but equally important is the outer crust. Insert the toothpick half an inch into the top of the bread. Testing the bread in both spots ensures your bread is evenly cooked and not doughy and underbaked there in the center of your loaf.