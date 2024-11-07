The Best Side Dishes To Pair With Kebabs
When you're looking for something flavorful and impressive to prepare without all of the hassle that comes with a complicated dish, let us remind you that kebabs exist. Kebabs are great to make for a crowd thanks to their easy formula of meat, veggies, and skewers — simply stack your ingredients, toss them onto a grill, and enjoy! While kebabs can serve as the main event, it can be a challenge to decide what side dishes will best accompany the eye-catching entree.
To get an expert eye on this hot topic, Food Republic turned to kebab aficionado Chef Steve of Chef Steve Creations, who specializes in mobile hibachi and traditional catering. The Atlanta-based chef shared that there are tons of side dish possibilities that can potentially complement your kebab, but the best choice depends on what you have served up on your skewers. The proteins (or lack thereof) present on the kebab will often determine what flavors and textures you need in a particular side dish.
Herbed rice pilaf
When Chef Steve began brainstorming the best side dishes to pair with meat-forward kebabs, rice pilaf was first on the list. Pilaf is a rice dish that incorporates aromatics like garlic and onion during its cooking process and calls for the rice to be cooked in broth instead of water. Chef Steve says that an herbed rice pilaf is the perfect side dish because it "[soaks] up the delicious juices from the meat." For an even more complex take on this dish, consider preparing Food Republic's wild rice pilaf recipe to accompany your kebabs.
A vibrant salad
When in doubt, opt for a salad. This simplistic dish offers so many variations that can complement many different types of kebabs. To implement a burst of acidity and added texture, a fresh green salad with a citrus vinaigrette or a lightly dressed pasta salad are both great pairings for seafood kebabs. Quinoa salad and chicken kebabs are another match made in heaven, according to Chef Steve. He also suggests a tangy coleslaw for meaty kebabs in order to add a much-needed crunch.
Roasted potatoes
When you're searching for a crowd-pleasing side dish, you can never go wrong with a starch. In this category, Chef Steve shares that roasted potatoes are his personal favorite to pair with chicken kebabs thanks to the root vegetable's crunchy and velvety textures. While lean chicken skewers can work with almost any side dish, there is something extra special about enjoying the grilled protein next to a platter of extra crispy roasted potatoes.
Seasonal vegetables
No matter which protein you decide to stick onto your skewers, accompanying your kebab with a roasted seasonal vegetable is always a good idea. The veggie you choose will likely depend on the time of year. Chef Steve advises kebab enthusiasts to "consider incorporating summer squash in the warmer months or roasted root vegetables in the fall." He also mentions corn on the cob in the summer and asparagus in the springtime as tasty, seasonal sides. Simply roast your preferred vegetable on the grill next to your kebabs and enjoy the enhanced flavor pairing without the hassle of dedicating additional time and ingredients to complicated side dish recipes.
Hummus and pita
When it comes to veggie kebabs, it can be difficult to brainstorm dishes that offer something unique to the entree's flavor profile that isn't just more vegetables — enter, hummus and pita. This side dish can easily turn your vegetarian kebabs into an interactive eating experience. Chef Steve knows exactly how to enjoy the pairing, advising that you "dip the veggies in hummus and wrap them in pita for a delightful bite." You can make this side dish from scratch or buy it premade at the store depending on how long you want to spend on preparation.