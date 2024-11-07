The Best Side Dishes To Pair With Kebabs

When you're looking for something flavorful and impressive to prepare without all of the hassle that comes with a complicated dish, let us remind you that kebabs exist. Kebabs are great to make for a crowd thanks to their easy formula of meat, veggies, and skewers — simply stack your ingredients, toss them onto a grill, and enjoy! While kebabs can serve as the main event, it can be a challenge to decide what side dishes will best accompany the eye-catching entree.

To get an expert eye on this hot topic, Food Republic turned to kebab aficionado Chef Steve of Chef Steve Creations, who specializes in mobile hibachi and traditional catering. The Atlanta-based chef shared that there are tons of side dish possibilities that can potentially complement your kebab, but the best choice depends on what you have served up on your skewers. The proteins (or lack thereof) present on the kebab will often determine what flavors and textures you need in a particular side dish.