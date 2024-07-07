The Genius Hack For Making Chicken Kabobs Quickly And Easily

Chicken kabobs, also sometimes spelled kebabs, are a speedy meal option that produces a smoky, satisfying dinner. One of the most time-consuming steps for many cooks, however, is not mixing up a marinade or standing over the grill. It's actually slicing proteins like poultry into neat squares and meticulously loading the cubes one by one onto skewers.

Thankfully, there's an easy workaround. Lay whole chicken breasts side-by-side on a cutting board, then pierce them using multiple skewers. Then, make quick cuts along the length of the skewers to make instant medallions that are already secured in place. You can marinate the chicken ahead of puncturing, or follow this step by marinating kabobs in a shallow tray or ziplock bag, taking care not to pierce the plastic.

Best of all — you can apply it to other kabob-friendly ingredients. The same approach will work with blocks of tofu, as well as planks of bell pepper, zucchini or summer squash, and other narrow, de-boned proteins like chicken thighs, beef sirloin, and pork chops. Eggplant's bulbous shape may require a more hands-on tactic, but it doesn't hurt to try.