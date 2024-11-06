Elevate Canned Tomato Soup With One Bold And Spicy Ingredient

There's no wrong way to add sausage to tomato soup, provided both foods have been warmed through, but different methods yield different tastes. Some release more oil to flavor the soup, some keep all that spice within the sausage, and others create entirely new flavors. If you want to cook the sausage whole, pan-fry it in a pot until both sides are crisp and the casing just barely starts to crack open. If you notice a bit of oil and juice has leaked out, don't worry, you can heat up your soup in the same pot to save that flavor. Let the meat cool before slicing it into thick discs and adding it to the soup.

To get plenty of texture and flavor into the soup, mince the sausage or even opt for ground rather than cased varieties. This releases far more oil and flavor into the pot and is a great way of straddling the line between tomato soup and a meat sauce. If you use raw ground sausage, be sure you cook it long enough for safe consumption.

There's nothing wrong with a bit of char. If you love the taste of blackened meat, try grilling your sausages before slicing or chopping them. This is a great way of adding an entirely new flavor to the mix that truly elevates a simple can of soup. Just keep in mind the seven commandments of grilling a perfect sausage.