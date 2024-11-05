If Fried Calamari Is Your Go-To Appetizer, Try It In Steak Form
Crispy, sweet, salty, and snackable, fried calamari is a go-to appetizer for good reason, but have you ever thought to eat squid for your main course? You can actually enjoy an entire calamari steak. This is not a drill.
Calamari steaks are actually pieces of squid that are cut into a steak-like round shape. The squids themselves are larger than those that are usually used in a fritto misto recipe, so you get to eat a whole, cuttable, dinner-sized piece. They are often manually tenderized using a needle machine, and usually, they are about 4 to 5 ounces and around half an inch thick. You will most likely find them available for purchase in the frozen section at the supermarket or from an online seafood purveyor.
The mild taste and meaty texture mean calamari steaks are super versatile. Let them defrost in the fridge overnight or in cool water, and then pan-sear, grill, or fry them. The secret to making sure that calamari steaks remain tender is to just barely cook them — about two to three minutes per side is all they really need.
How to prepare calamari steaks
You can treat calamari steaks as you would a quick-cooking chicken cutlet, but pair them with ingredients that you would usually find with seafood. Fresh lemon, bright herbs, and light tomato sauces are all really nice, as are briny ingredients like buttery Castelvetrano olives, capers, and hot pickled peppers.
For a crispy version, set up a typical breading station with flour, beaten eggs, and panko breadcrumbs — make sure to season each of the three with ingredients like parsley, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and of course, salt, and black pepper. Pan-fry the calamari steaks on both sides, and serve them on a bed of spicy tomato sauce with a shower of freshly grated Parmesan cheese. A bright arugula salad or smoky dry-charred asparagus with plenty of lemon juice are also really nice accompaniments for these crispy calamari steaks. If you prefer more of a finger food situation, you can also cut the steaks into strips, batter, and deep fry them. These are excellent served with a classic homemade aioli for dipping.
For a lighter take, a quick grill or high-heat sear also does the trick. Calamari steaks cooked this way are excellent served with a vinegar-dressed bean salad or an array of grilled vegetables with an herby chimichurri sauce. You can even cut the steaks into pieces, and give them a quick stir-fry. Season with soy sauce, fish sauce, sesame oil, and a bit of sugar, and serve over white rice with lots of green onions and fiery DIY chili crisp.