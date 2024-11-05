If Fried Calamari Is Your Go-To Appetizer, Try It In Steak Form

Crispy, sweet, salty, and snackable, fried calamari is a go-to appetizer for good reason, but have you ever thought to eat squid for your main course? You can actually enjoy an entire calamari steak. This is not a drill.

Calamari steaks are actually pieces of squid that are cut into a steak-like round shape. The squids themselves are larger than those that are usually used in a fritto misto recipe, so you get to eat a whole, cuttable, dinner-sized piece. They are often manually tenderized using a needle machine, and usually, they are about 4 to 5 ounces and around half an inch thick. You will most likely find them available for purchase in the frozen section at the supermarket or from an online seafood purveyor.

The mild taste and meaty texture mean calamari steaks are super versatile. Let them defrost in the fridge overnight or in cool water, and then pan-sear, grill, or fry them. The secret to making sure that calamari steaks remain tender is to just barely cook them — about two to three minutes per side is all they really need.