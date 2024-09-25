Here's How Thick To Roll Out Cookie Dough For Soft-Baked Vs Crispy Results

While the thickness of the cookie dough plays the most significant role in creating the texture of a sugar cookie, total bake time also has an impact. The longer you bake your cookies, the crispier they will become. For a ¼ inch cookie, bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit, approximately five to seven minutes, for the perfect softer texture. For crispy cookies, aim for seven to nine minutes.

While bake times are a great starting point, you should also rely on visual indications for the perfect cookie texture, including browning on the cookie's edges and overall sheen. For example, a soft cookie is done baking when you notice its edges turn pale brown. Crispier cookies are ready when they achieve a toasty, light brown color across the surface, including the top and edges.

In addition to browning, you'll want to consider the cookie's glossiness before pulling it out of the oven. If you notice the dough is still very shiny, it is likely underbaked. Instead, the cookie should have a matte finish regardless of thickness. Thickness and bake time are just two ways to create personalized sugar cookies. But there are plenty of other ways to customize your cookies for the perfect bite, like using Alton Brown's tip for rolling sweeter sugar cookies or adding sprinkles to your sugar cookies for a colorful and crunchy flare.