The Sweet Topping That Gives Boxed Cornbread The Crunch It Deserves

Cornbread is soft and plush and often features mini grainy pieces of ground corn, which lends itself to needing a little texture boost. The perfect addition to your boxed mix is turbinado sugar. This specific type of sugar features large crystals, which create a notable crunch and texture. It's often labeled as raw sugar because it's minimally processed. All you need to get the ultimate boxed cornbread is a cast-iron skillet and a generous sprinkling of this unrefined, chunky sugar.

Whether trying to give your cornbread a fall flair or simply level up the salty, crunchy factor in every bite, turbinado sugar is a scrumptious powerhouse perfect for sprinkling directly on the top of your dish before baking. As it cooks, it constructs a crunchy sugar crust that breaks up the delicate texture below it as you dive in. Use it as a finishing sugar if you bake your batter into muffins for the ultimate individualized treat. Another idea is to fold the sugar into the batter, providing a caramelized, rich, almost molasses-like hint of flavor as the sugar heats up and dissolves throughout the box mix.