Never Eat Dry Breakfast Sandwiches Again With Curtis Stone's Simple Sauce

Whether you're crafting an eggs Florentine breakfast sandwich or a standard bacon, egg, and cheese classic, traditional breakfast sandwiches taste better with your favorite condiments. Believe it or not, the key to next-level breakfast sandwiches is a rich layer of sauce, and world-renowned chef, Curtis Stone has the perfect recipe for the job. Instead of covering your next morning sando with globs of ketchup or store-bought BBQ sauce, add a bit of zesty flavor with Stone's go-to, which consists of just mayonnaise, lemon juice, and hot sauce.

To make this flavorful condiment, combine a scoop of mayonnaise (somewhere around ⅓ cup) with 1 tablespoon of Sriracha (Stone's favorite for the job) or your favorite hot sauce and 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. The creaminess of the mayonnaise balances the peppery flavor of the hot sauce, while the added citrus juice gives this sauce a tangy bite. Since the base ingredients can be adjusted to fit your personal taste buds, this bright and flavorful three-ingredient condiment is the perfect addition to your next portable breakfast.

For sandwiches that include a layer of refreshing greens, add more lemon juice for a more refreshing bite. For extra-spicy breakfast sandwiches, include more hot sauce or add a dash of cayenne pepper. Instead of using store-bought mayo, you can also go one step further and make a homemade aioli.