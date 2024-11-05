Never Eat Dry Breakfast Sandwiches Again With Curtis Stone's Simple Sauce
Whether you're crafting an eggs Florentine breakfast sandwich or a standard bacon, egg, and cheese classic, traditional breakfast sandwiches taste better with your favorite condiments. Believe it or not, the key to next-level breakfast sandwiches is a rich layer of sauce, and world-renowned chef, Curtis Stone has the perfect recipe for the job. Instead of covering your next morning sando with globs of ketchup or store-bought BBQ sauce, add a bit of zesty flavor with Stone's go-to, which consists of just mayonnaise, lemon juice, and hot sauce.
To make this flavorful condiment, combine a scoop of mayonnaise (somewhere around ⅓ cup) with 1 tablespoon of Sriracha (Stone's favorite for the job) or your favorite hot sauce and 2 tablespoons of lemon juice. The creaminess of the mayonnaise balances the peppery flavor of the hot sauce, while the added citrus juice gives this sauce a tangy bite. Since the base ingredients can be adjusted to fit your personal taste buds, this bright and flavorful three-ingredient condiment is the perfect addition to your next portable breakfast.
For sandwiches that include a layer of refreshing greens, add more lemon juice for a more refreshing bite. For extra-spicy breakfast sandwiches, include more hot sauce or add a dash of cayenne pepper. Instead of using store-bought mayo, you can also go one step further and make a homemade aioli.
More of Curtis Stone's tips for delicious breakfast sandwiches
Chef Curtis Stone also has a trick for the best scrambled eggs for your breakfast sandwich. Follow Stone's protocol by mixing raw eggs with a bit of heavy cream or mayonnaise before cooking. Add fresh herbs, green onions, or Gruyere cheese for extra flavor. The heavy cream and nutty Gruyere give scrambled eggs a rich consistency and distinct taste. Add chopped ham or smoked salmon directly to your eggs as they finish cooking, or prepare your breakfast meat in a separate pan.
While you can use flour to make the crispiest bacon, Stone recommends making your own sausage patties or pan-frying slices of deli meat. When in contact with direct heat, flimsy cold cuts of turkey and salami develop crispy edges, giving your breakfast sandwiches more texture and salty flavor. You can also use the residual oil from your fried meat to toast your bread of choice.
Speaking of bread, Stone likes to toast sturdier varieties like bagels or stecca bread, which is similar to focaccia with its crusty exterior and dense and chewy texture. The oil from the cooked meat penetrates each crumb and adds moisture to your sandwiches. Alternatively, for a lighter option, Stone recommends croissants. The buttery and flaky layers serve as another delicious base for unbeatable breakfast sandwiches.