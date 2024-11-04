For Perfectly Round Fried Eggs, Cook Them In Onion Rings

A fried egg is one of life's basic pleasures. However, just because it's simple doesn't mean there aren't important techniques to master in the pursuit of perfection. One is the formation of a perfectly round fried egg. This can be achieved in several ways, but one of the most basic and delicious is cooking the egg inside the ring of an onion.

For a quick meal, the shape is unimportant, but if presentation matters, this is a perfect way to transform your breakfast plating game. Simply cut a large onion into thick slices, then choose the largest rings. Put the rings into a heated frying pan, press them into the metal to ensure a seal, then crack the egg inside of it, season it all, and watch the magic happen.

Whether you keep the onion with the egg and eat it together after cooking is up to you, but doing so can add a nice bit of texture, and give the meal some satisfying crunch while adding a pop of flavor (in fact, the onion will have gained some sweetness during the cooking process).

There are other ways to achieve this shape. For those who want to do so without any additional prep work (like cutting veggies), a ring mold is an easily cleanable tool used by cooks to consistently get that perfect circle. Home chefs can also experiment with toad in the hole recipes, a classic and customizable breakfast that involves cutting a hole in a piece of bread and cooking the egg inside.