For Perfectly Round Fried Eggs, Cook Them In Onion Rings
A fried egg is one of life's basic pleasures. However, just because it's simple doesn't mean there aren't important techniques to master in the pursuit of perfection. One is the formation of a perfectly round fried egg. This can be achieved in several ways, but one of the most basic and delicious is cooking the egg inside the ring of an onion.
For a quick meal, the shape is unimportant, but if presentation matters, this is a perfect way to transform your breakfast plating game. Simply cut a large onion into thick slices, then choose the largest rings. Put the rings into a heated frying pan, press them into the metal to ensure a seal, then crack the egg inside of it, season it all, and watch the magic happen.
Whether you keep the onion with the egg and eat it together after cooking is up to you, but doing so can add a nice bit of texture, and give the meal some satisfying crunch while adding a pop of flavor (in fact, the onion will have gained some sweetness during the cooking process).
There are other ways to achieve this shape. For those who want to do so without any additional prep work (like cutting veggies), a ring mold is an easily cleanable tool used by cooks to consistently get that perfect circle. Home chefs can also experiment with toad in the hole recipes, a classic and customizable breakfast that involves cutting a hole in a piece of bread and cooking the egg inside.
More genius cooking ideas for fried eggs
Once you've perfected this onion trick, you'll likely want to put fried eggs on everything, and you're in luck because fried eggs are the perfect complement to so many foods. Huevos rancheros and chilaquiles are two perfect breakfast dishes for fried eggs. The only other ingredients truly necessary are tortillas and your favorite salsa. From there, it's a matter of preference. For huevos rancheros, beans add texture and protein. For chilaquiles, cheese and sour cream accent the salsa. To cut out a step in the chilaquiles, start with tortilla chips instead of frying tortillas. Once you've combined your ingredients, add the fried egg on top and add some hot sauce for the perfect finish.
Fried eggs aren't limited to the breakfast menu, either. They make an excellent topper for your favorite dinners. Burgers are a classic vehicle for fried eggs, and the onion ring can eliminate the need for added layers, since you can combine the two ingredients. But that's hardly where the list ends.
Toss ramen noodles in homemade chili crisp oil and add an egg (it too can be cooked in chili crisp for more kick). Or, if you're feeling ambitious, a croque madame is a rich dish for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Start with a basic croque monsiuer recipe, then add a fried egg on top to make it a true croque madame. Here too, the onion ring around the egg will provide a perfect crunch to the soft sandwich.