McDonald's Encountered A Big Mac-Sized Drop In Customers During E. Coli Outbreak

In the aftermath of an E. coli outbreak linked to one death (so far) and a rising number of reported illnesses, McDonald's has seen significant patronage drops nationwide, but especially in Colorado — where the outbreak began. But McDonald's is optimistic it can lure customers back with current promotional deals and new menu items.

Declines in customer visits following the outbreak have been reported by Placer.ai, a website that tracks and provides foot traffic data and insights relative to United States retailers. According to the site (via CNN), patron visits plummeted 6.4% for McDonald's nationwide on October 23, 2024, the day following the first reports of the outbreak, and the drop was even higher in Colorado at 24%. These numbers fell further as the week progressed, reaching 10% across the country and 33% for Colorado Mickey D's locations by October 25.

In response to the E. coli outbreak, McD's temporarily removed the Quarter Pounder — the menu item E. coli was linked to — from its menu in certain locations. The chain has since announced it will put the Quarter Pounder back on the menu in all locations, after testing conducted by the Colorado Department of Agriculture confirmed no traces of E. coli were found in Quarter Pounder beef patties. The main suspect for this contamination is now the slivered onions sourced from a Colorado supplier, which McDonald's has since indefinitely cut ties with.