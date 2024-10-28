Why McDonald's Just Put The Quarter Pounder Back On The Menu In All Locations

McDonald's customers in certain regions of the U.S. are once again able to order the popular Quarter Pounder burger, after it was briefly removed from menus in certain states in response to an E. coli outbreak. A press release posted to the McDonald's website on October 27, 2024 confirms that the fast food chain's ground beef patties — originally a suspected carrier of the germs — are not the source of the food poisoning outbreak.

After testing by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, McDonald's patties were found to contain no trace of E. coli. North American Chief Supply Chain Officer Cesar Piña stated in the press release, "[We] remain very confident that any contaminated product related to this outbreak has been removed from our supply chain and is out of all McDonald's restaurants."

The outbreak investigation remains ongoing, as public health officials continue to search for what caused the contamination. Currently, the CDC has reported a total of 75 cases of illness connected to the Quarter Pounders, including 22 hospitalizations and one death across 13 states. Additionally, McDonald's stores in the regions involved in the E. coli investigation will still be passing up on one key ingredient: onions.