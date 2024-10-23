McDonald's Has Responded To The E. Coli Outbreak And We're Not Loving It

McDonald's had plans for some big changes for 2024, but an outbreak of E. coli potentially caused by the chain's Quarter Pounders was not in the blueprints. Starting on September 27 and continuing into October, customers in Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming have reported sickness from E. coli connected to the fast food chain. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) continues to investigate the source of the bacteria, which has so far sickened at least 49 people, 10 of which were hospitalized and one of which died.

On October 23, McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger spoke with Today to make an official statement regarding the outbreak. "We are very confident that you can go to McDonald's and enjoy our classics," Erlinger told the outlet. "We took swift action yesterday to remove the Quarter Pounder from our menu."

While taking the item off the menu is a reasonable course of action, describing it as "swift" appears hyperbolic at best, considering the large amount of individuals affected. In its investigation, the CDC has narrowed down potential sources of E. coli to the slivered fresh onions or burger patty in the Quarter Pounder (interestingly, it's the only McDonald's burger that is fresh, not frozen).