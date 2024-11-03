Boxed potato flakes often call for water, salt, butter, and milk, but there's an easy way to upgrade them: heavy cream. This creates a potato mixture that's smooth, flavorful, and rich. Substitute milk with heavy whipping cream (in the same amount called for on the potato flakes box) to create a creamy texture and mouth-watering flavor that mimics restaurant-quality potatoes. If you don't have heavy cream, consider half and half to create similar results (but a bit less rich) or buttermilk with a hint of tartness. To further enhance the taste of boxed potato flakes, you can replace the water from the box instructions with chicken broth.

When preparing boxed mashed potatoes with a secret dairy ingredient, it's important to use the right sequence of steps. Boil the broth with butter and salt first. Then, remove the broth mixture from the heat and add the cream. Mix in the potato flakes last and gently fluff the mixture with a fork or spoon before serving. This no-fail recipe tastes just like homemade mashed potatoes but without the time constraints.