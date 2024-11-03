Make Boxed Potato Flakes Gourmet With A Rich Dairy Addition
Boxed potato flakes often call for water, salt, butter, and milk, but there's an easy way to upgrade them: heavy cream. This creates a potato mixture that's smooth, flavorful, and rich. Substitute milk with heavy whipping cream (in the same amount called for on the potato flakes box) to create a creamy texture and mouth-watering flavor that mimics restaurant-quality potatoes. If you don't have heavy cream, consider half and half to create similar results (but a bit less rich) or buttermilk with a hint of tartness. To further enhance the taste of boxed potato flakes, you can replace the water from the box instructions with chicken broth.
When preparing boxed mashed potatoes with a secret dairy ingredient, it's important to use the right sequence of steps. Boil the broth with butter and salt first. Then, remove the broth mixture from the heat and add the cream. Mix in the potato flakes last and gently fluff the mixture with a fork or spoon before serving. This no-fail recipe tastes just like homemade mashed potatoes but without the time constraints.
Add more pizzazz to boxed potato flakes
Use your creativity to upgrade instant mashed potatoes. Top this convenient side dish with bacon bits, cheddar cheese, or sour cream for a play on a loaded baked potato. Don't have any sour cream handy? Use cream cheese instead! Utilize what you find in your fridge and pantry to create a dish that's unique, convenient, and cost-effective.
Sprinkle savory potatoes with green onions or chives to add freshness and enhance the overall appeal of this mouth-watering side. Elevate the taste of this pantry staple with a hint of rosemary, thyme, sage, onion powder, or roasted garlic (you can also use garlic powder). Enhance your potatoes by mixing them with French onion dip or ranch seasoning. To create a richer flavor, add extra butter, top them with peppercorn-Riesling gravy, or use classic giblet gravy. The add-in options are endless!
If you have leftover boxed potato flakes, don't let them go to waste. Use the flakes to prepare shortcut gnocchi or create an ultra-crunchy coating for oven-baked chicken. Boxed flakes work wonders as a breading for sea scallops and pork cutlets. They also make in impressionable addition to loaded potato or cheesy cauliflower soup.