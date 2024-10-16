Boxed Potato Flakes Are The Ticket To Shortcut Gnocchi

There are many ways to upgrade instant mashed potatoes, from making them richer with dairy to incorporating extra garlic. But the pantry staple is much more versatile than you might assume when it comes to whipping up dinner in a flash — and not just side dishes. For example, you can use boxed potato flakes to create light and pillowy gnocchi that come together in just 15 minutes.

Regular gnocchi dough usually consists of potatoes, flour, egg, and salt. But you need to choose the right potatoes for gnocchi, as well as prepare them by peeling, cooking, and mashing or ricing. Using boxed potato flakes removes the need for all those stages, making the whole process much faster as well as easier. Just reconstitute the instant mashed potatoes with boiling water, and you're ready to start.

To make the dough, add a cup of boiling water to a cup of potato flakes in a bowl (or follow the packet instructions), stir, and then add a cup of flour, an egg, and a pinch of salt. A top tip is to let the potato mixture cool slightly before adding the rest of the ingredients, so the egg doesn't scramble. Once the dough is mixed, all you need to do is knead it, shape it into long rolls, and cut them into bite-size pieces. Drop them gently into simmering water, and lift them out with a slotted spoon once they float to the surface.