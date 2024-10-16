Boxed Potato Flakes Are The Ticket To Shortcut Gnocchi
There are many ways to upgrade instant mashed potatoes, from making them richer with dairy to incorporating extra garlic. But the pantry staple is much more versatile than you might assume when it comes to whipping up dinner in a flash — and not just side dishes. For example, you can use boxed potato flakes to create light and pillowy gnocchi that come together in just 15 minutes.
Regular gnocchi dough usually consists of potatoes, flour, egg, and salt. But you need to choose the right potatoes for gnocchi, as well as prepare them by peeling, cooking, and mashing or ricing. Using boxed potato flakes removes the need for all those stages, making the whole process much faster as well as easier. Just reconstitute the instant mashed potatoes with boiling water, and you're ready to start.
To make the dough, add a cup of boiling water to a cup of potato flakes in a bowl (or follow the packet instructions), stir, and then add a cup of flour, an egg, and a pinch of salt. A top tip is to let the potato mixture cool slightly before adding the rest of the ingredients, so the egg doesn't scramble. Once the dough is mixed, all you need to do is knead it, shape it into long rolls, and cut them into bite-size pieces. Drop them gently into simmering water, and lift them out with a slotted spoon once they float to the surface.
Elevate shortcut gnocchi with extra ingredients
If you want to add some extra flavor to your gnocchi dough, try incorporating some additional seasonings into the mix. A little dried basil and garlic powder work well. Or try a pinch of nutmeg — as well as taking cream sauces to the next level, the spice also adds a subtle sweetness and warm earthiness to the dumplings. Add a tablespoon of grated Parmigiano-Reggiano or parmesan, too, if you really want to take it to amp things up.
Another easy way to boost the taste of shortcut gnocchi is by tossing them in a flavorsome sauce. Try a quick pomodoro — the ideal tomato sauce for lazy home cooks since it only involves canned tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil. Pesto, either homemade or store-bought, is another fast option. Or go for a rich and deliciously savory mixture of melted butter, minced garlic, sage, and some grated parmesan.
The good news is that gnocchi made with instant mashed potatoes store well if you don't want to cook them immediately. This means you can make a big batch for future meals that are even faster to throw together. Keep the gnocchi in an airtight container in the fridge for up to five days, or freeze them in a single layer on a baking tray before transferring them to containers or zip-top bags. They'll keep for up to three months in the freezer.