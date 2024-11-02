Andrew Zimmern's Tips To Elevate Your Cooking Game

Whether you're a confident home cook or are just starting out in your culinary journey, it's always helpful to learn from professional chefs about how to improve your skills in the kitchen. Chef, restaurateur, and television personality Andrew Zimmern has lots of handy cooking tips — so when Food Republic spoke to him at the New York Wine & Food Festival, we asked him to give us some insider info.

Zimmern's advice is simple yet highly effective, whether it's about turning up the heat for a superior sear or how to boost the flavor when sauteing broccoli. The chef is a master of adding unexpected ingredients to elevate dishes — dried limes are Zimmern's secret for zesty fried chicken, for example — so we're excited to try these tips, especially the one about adding fish sauce, butter, and sugar to amp up the taste of green veggies.

It's also reassuring to find out that the pro chef also discovers cooking tips and techniques from other people, whether it's young cooks learning new recipes or older people who have years of experience. It just goes to show that whatever level you're at, there's always room for improvement and inspiration.