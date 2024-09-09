Fish Sauce Takes Brussels Sprouts From Good To Gourmet

The secret to turning basic Brussels sprouts into a downright amazing dish is to season them with something equally bold. Brussels sprouts are bitter, nutty, and somewhat funky on account of their naturally-occurring sulfur content, so pairing similarly strong flavors with them creates a balance. Fish sauce — which has a deeply savory, salty, and funky flavor — is the ideal accompaniment. These ingredients both have sweet undertones, especially when the sprouts are cooked, and the pronounced fishiness of the sauce mellows the veggie out nicely.

Fish sauce, made by salt-fermenting fish such as anchovies, is a staple in Southeast Asian cooking, so it pairs nicely with other pan-Asian flavors. For a light and bright dish, match simply seasoned roasted Brussels sprouts with a vinaigrette made from fish sauce, lime juice, honey, and water. If the flavor is too sour, add more sweetener. Too pungent? Stir in a little more water. Toss the hot Brussels sprouts in the dressing, and top them with fresh mint, Thai basil, and thinly sliced scallions. Or for a richer taste, drizzle the roasted veggies with a sweet and savory fish sauce caramel.

You can also finish tender and slightly charred stir-fried Brussels sprouts with plenty of garlic and ginger, plus a sauce made from fish sauce, soy sauce, brown sugar, rice vinegar, sesame oil, and a little bit of water or broth. Pro tip: Incorporate a simple cornstarch slurry to thicken the liquid into a gorgeously glossy sauce. Serve with hot white rice or chewy noodles.