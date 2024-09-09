Fish Sauce Takes Brussels Sprouts From Good To Gourmet
The secret to turning basic Brussels sprouts into a downright amazing dish is to season them with something equally bold. Brussels sprouts are bitter, nutty, and somewhat funky on account of their naturally-occurring sulfur content, so pairing similarly strong flavors with them creates a balance. Fish sauce — which has a deeply savory, salty, and funky flavor — is the ideal accompaniment. These ingredients both have sweet undertones, especially when the sprouts are cooked, and the pronounced fishiness of the sauce mellows the veggie out nicely.
Fish sauce, made by salt-fermenting fish such as anchovies, is a staple in Southeast Asian cooking, so it pairs nicely with other pan-Asian flavors. For a light and bright dish, match simply seasoned roasted Brussels sprouts with a vinaigrette made from fish sauce, lime juice, honey, and water. If the flavor is too sour, add more sweetener. Too pungent? Stir in a little more water. Toss the hot Brussels sprouts in the dressing, and top them with fresh mint, Thai basil, and thinly sliced scallions. Or for a richer taste, drizzle the roasted veggies with a sweet and savory fish sauce caramel.
You can also finish tender and slightly charred stir-fried Brussels sprouts with plenty of garlic and ginger, plus a sauce made from fish sauce, soy sauce, brown sugar, rice vinegar, sesame oil, and a little bit of water or broth. Pro tip: Incorporate a simple cornstarch slurry to thicken the liquid into a gorgeously glossy sauce. Serve with hot white rice or chewy noodles.
Vegetarian fish sauce substitutes to pair with Brussels sprouts
If you are vegetarian or vegan, hearty Brussels sprouts are probably in your rotation, but fish sauce definitely is not. Fortunately, there are other umami-heavy sauces and condiments that can fill the role, starting with vegan fish sauce. Yep, it exists, and it is delicious. Many popular store-bought brands use dried mushrooms, edible seaweed, soybeans, or some combination for flavor, while other varieties are pineapple juice-based. Yeast extracts and monosodium glutamate (MSG) are also common additives for that delicious umami hit.
Fish-free fish sauces are available at many Asian supermarkets, especially those that have a good selection of Vietnamese products, since there are many brands that cater to the significant population of vegetarian Buddhists in Vietnam. Otherwise, you can find bottles online, or turn to other bold, umami-rich pantry substitutes instead.
Soybean-based sauces like tamari, soy sauce, and hoisin sauce all bring a caramelized and salty flavor profile, though hoisin sauce can be quite sweet and thick — depending on how you are using it, you may want to thin hoisin with some water or unsalted broth. Fermented black bean sauce is another delightfully punchy ingredient to stand up to sprouts. Fish-free Worcestershire sauce or Maggi Liquid Seasoning have different flavor profiles than fish sauce and its alternative variants, but they still add an umami boldness in a pinch. With all these ingredients in your arsenal, you will never make bland Brussels sprouts again.