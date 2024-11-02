Elevate Your Burgers By Taking Inspiration From The Bánh Mì

After you've learned how to make the perfect burger, you may be wondering, "what next?" It's time to turn to the toppings. The perfect grind, patty, grill, and bun get you most of the way there, but if you're looking for a new way to level-up your burger, consider a Vietnamese classic — the bánh mì.

An assortment of pickled veggies, tangy sauce, cilantro, and a smear of pâté, bánh mì toppings are perfectly compatible with almost any burger. The tangy crunch of the veggies is particularly perfect for burgers since they act as a flavorful substitute for classic dill pickles. The sauce, cilantro, and pâté are all subtle enough to work with grilled ground beef, but tasty enough to cut through the flavor of even the most heavily spiced black bean patty.

The best part? Aside from the pâté, you can make all the toppings at home! Learning how to make bánh mì pickles lets you pick the veggies yourself and adjust their acid to your tastes, while also giving you the chance to throw in additions of your own like red onion or bell peppers. There are many variations on the bánh mì recipe, so if you don't like certain flavors, you don't need to include them. Just substitute them with something else you'd prefer for a dynamite burger unlike anything else.