The Unique Costco Location That Features A Natural Cenote

On the surface, it may seem like all Costcos are the same. When you look deeper, though, some locations have singular qualities that make them stand out. For example, there's the smallest Costco store in the world as well as the more common Costcos that don't sell alcohol. However, there's one unique location that outshines the rest — not because of what's inside, but because of what's in its parking lot. Among the asphalt, cars, and shopping carts, the Costco in Merida, Mexico features an amazing natural wonder: a semi-open cenote.

A cenote is a sinkhole or collapsed cave filled with groundwater. Some are large and safe for diving and swimming, but the one super close to this special Costco is closed off for preservation and can only be observed from the outside. There are more than 7,000 cenotes throughout Mexico, with approximately 900 in the Yucatán region, which Merida is part of. The city has over 120 cenotes as its claim to fame.

One fascinating fact about these underground grottos is that their existence results from the asteroid that struck the earth 66 million years ago and likely caused the extinction of the dinosaurs. The massive scar left by this impact is known as the Chicxulub Crater, and all the smaller sinkholes it has made form the so-called Ring of Cenotes. The one referred to as the Costco cenote is part of this ring, and its official name is Ka Kutzal, from the Mayan word for "reborn."