The Korean Staple You Should Be Serving With Steak

Steak might be the hero of the meal whenever it's on the menu, but it's never truly complete without a great sidekick. Whether that's a creamy peppercorn number for a classic steak au poivre, creamed spinach in a traditional American steakhouse, or even just your basic red wine sauce, the perfect pairing can take your meat to the moon. Generally, steaks bring big, meaty flavors to the party, so the best accompaniments have to provide a similar level of boldness. But one staple food that you might not have thought to pair with steak is a pretty perfect side — kimchi.

From L.A. galbi to bulgogi, that smoky, charred flavor is crucial to the identity of Korean cuisine. And in pretty much every Korean home, and pretty much every mealtime, kimchi is on the table. It's really not that surprising that it pairs so well with steak. It's crunchy and deeply refreshing in terms of texture and carries a deeply complex flavor, tart and spicy at first, with a subtly sweet undertone. As with most ferments, it also packs a strong, salty punch and is bursting with umami. That savory side of kimchi supports similarly salty notes you'll find in steak, while the sourness and sweetness provide a welcome contrast, much like a zingy chimichurri might. Meanwhile, that umami acts as a natural flavor enhancer, boosting the steak's inherent qualities and truly taking things to the next level.