How To Store Vanilla Beans So They Stay Fresh For Longer
Vanilla is the most expensive spice in the world after saffron. Although its exact price will depend on the country where the vanilla was produced, a single pod can cost an average of $2 to $3. Needless to say, the last thing you want is for the precious little beans to spoil or lose freshness as they sit in your kitchen. Vanilla beans can stay fresh for anywhere between six months to two years, and where they fall on this wide spectrum depends on how well they are stored.
For starters, don't open the original packaging that the beans come in until you're ready to use them. Those pods need to be kept in a tightly-sealed jar or a vacuum-packed bag for maximum freshness, and the original packaging is typically one of these.
If you want your unopened vanilla beans to stay fresh for as long as possible, keep them in an environment that's neither too warm nor too chilly, ideally at around 72 degrees Fahrenheit. This means that the best place to store them is at room temperature, in a cool and dry area away from heat and sunlight. No matter what you do, never store vanilla beans in a refrigerator — it's a food storage mistake you need to stop making. The frigid air of the appliance will only dry out the beans and expose them to mold growth, which is a sad waste of those high-priced pods.
What about leftover whole vanilla beans?
If you've already cracked open a pack of beans to make a simple vanilla ice cream, and have a whole pod or two still leftover, wrap them in wax paper, cling film, or paper towels. This will give them an extra layer of protection. Then, place the beans in an airtight container or a vacuum-sealed bag and leave them at room temperature.
After opening and wrapping them, you have to "air" the beans regularly, at intervals of approximately every one or two months. This will get rid of any excess moisture that may have accumulated around the pods, helping them stay fresh for longer. Simply open the jar or bag, let the vanilla sticks breathe (away from direct sunlight) for about 10 to 15 minutes, and then seal them again properly.
Regardless of how well you store them, however, vanilla pods will inevitably dry out over time. To use dried-out beans, soak them in warm water or milk for a few hours until they look plump and hydrated once again. Additionally, don't worry if you see a thin layer of shiny white "frost" on the dark pods. This is not a sign of spoilage: It's the vanillin compound present inside the beans that has migrated and settled on the surface. Don't mistake it for powdery white, green, black or yellow mold (which is often coupled with a musty odor and a slimy texture) – that's a sign that those beans have spoiled for good.