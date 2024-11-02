How To Store Vanilla Beans So They Stay Fresh For Longer

Vanilla is the most expensive spice in the world after saffron. Although its exact price will depend on the country where the vanilla was produced, a single pod can cost an average of $2 to $3. Needless to say, the last thing you want is for the precious little beans to spoil or lose freshness as they sit in your kitchen. Vanilla beans can stay fresh for anywhere between six months to two years, and where they fall on this wide spectrum depends on how well they are stored.

For starters, don't open the original packaging that the beans come in until you're ready to use them. Those pods need to be kept in a tightly-sealed jar or a vacuum-packed bag for maximum freshness, and the original packaging is typically one of these.

If you want your unopened vanilla beans to stay fresh for as long as possible, keep them in an environment that's neither too warm nor too chilly, ideally at around 72 degrees Fahrenheit. This means that the best place to store them is at room temperature, in a cool and dry area away from heat and sunlight. No matter what you do, never store vanilla beans in a refrigerator — it's a food storage mistake you need to stop making. The frigid air of the appliance will only dry out the beans and expose them to mold growth, which is a sad waste of those high-priced pods.