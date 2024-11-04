What's The Most Expensive Type Of Vanilla In The World?
When it comes to cost, all vanilla beans are not created equal, and Tahitian vanilla beans are the most expensive in the world. Most people have heard of Madagascar vanilla, which isn't surprising since the island produces 80% of the world's supply. In comparison, Tahiti's output is between .5 to 1%, due in part to the limited area in which it is grown. Referred to as Tahitian "black gold", these plump beans have a higher moisture content than other beans, as well as a larger portion of vanilla caviar (the seeds inside the bean). This doesn't mean Tahitian beans are better, just different.
Commercially grown vanilla, which is sourced from the vanilla orchid, comes from two primary species. Vanilla Planifolia accounts for the majority of beans in the world. This species — which includes beans from Madagascar and Mexico — contains high amounts of a compound called vanillin, which gives vanilla its familiar sweet, strong aroma. In contrast, Tahitian vanilla, or Vanilla Tahitensis, contains less of this compound. The result is a more exotic, delicate, floral aroma and taste with notes of stone fruit and licorice with an almost chocolatey finish. These characteristics have led the beans to be favored by chefs and also used in perfume.
The vanilla you choose is about flavor and cost
The variance between types of vanilla comes from how they taste and how much they cost. Caramelly and rich, Madagascar is what we tend to associate with the taste of vanilla. Mexican vanilla leans toward sweetness, but also offer spicy notes. When you're thinking of how to use it, consider that it was the vanilla that the Aztecs used to flavor their Xocohotl drinking chocolate. Since Indonesia's pods offer smoky qualities of dried fruit, they are a perfect match for richer desserts like chocolate cake. Tahitian vanilla is a different creature entirely. The fruity/floral quality, which is not typically associated with vanilla, shines in vanilla-based custards like creme brulee, sugar, and ice cream.
The price difference between Tahitensis and Planifolia is more apparent when you are purchasing beans. Depending on the site you consult, you'll find that a single Tahitian bean can cost between $7 and $9, while you can get three Madagascar beans for roughly the same price or three Mexican beans for about $14. Vanilla caviar tends to be equal in price across the board, while Tahitian vanilla extract is around $3 higher. Unless you need a whole bean or the caviar to create the telltale flecks in a custardy dessert, the best bang for the buck is vanilla extract. At that point, your major decision comes not with price but with exactly what flavor you want to impart to your recipe.