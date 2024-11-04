What's The Most Expensive Type Of Vanilla In The World?

When it comes to cost, all vanilla beans are not created equal, and Tahitian vanilla beans are the most expensive in the world. Most people have heard of Madagascar vanilla, which isn't surprising since the island produces 80% of the world's supply. In comparison, Tahiti's output is between .5 to 1%, due in part to the limited area in which it is grown. Referred to as Tahitian "black gold", these plump beans have a higher moisture content than other beans, as well as a larger portion of vanilla caviar (the seeds inside the bean). This doesn't mean Tahitian beans are better, just different.

Commercially grown vanilla, which is sourced from the vanilla orchid, comes from two primary species. Vanilla Planifolia accounts for the majority of beans in the world. This species — which includes beans from Madagascar and Mexico — contains high amounts of a compound called vanillin, which gives vanilla its familiar sweet, strong aroma. In contrast, Tahitian vanilla, or Vanilla Tahitensis, contains less of this compound. The result is a more exotic, delicate, floral aroma and taste with notes of stone fruit and licorice with an almost chocolatey finish. These characteristics have led the beans to be favored by chefs and also used in perfume.