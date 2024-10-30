Here's Where To Look For Honey In Your Grocery Store

Honey is one of those condiments that might be difficult to find in a local grocery store, particularly if you're not a honey connoisseur. After all, just 9% of people eat honey regularly (per the National Honey Board). Where to look for honey in the grocery store isn't cut and dry, simply because every grocery store organizes its foods differently. It is often a toss-up between the peanut butter and jelly aisle and the condiment, bread, or baking aisle, as some grocery chains store the peanut butter and jelly (plus honey) with other condiments.

At HEB, for example, honey is located in the same aisle as peanut butter, jam, dressings, salsa, and breads — while vinegar, pickles, and condiments are in a neighboring aisle. Interestingly, syrup is in a different aisle entirely with breakfast foods and coffees.

At Whole Foods, honey is located in the same aisle as peanut butter, jam, and syrup, which is in an aisle adjacent to salad dressing and condiments. Salsa, bread, pickles, and vinegar at Whole Foods are stored in separate aisles altogether. When in doubt, flag down an employee and just ask — they should be able to direct you to the correct aisle.