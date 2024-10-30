Here's Where To Look For Honey In Your Grocery Store
Honey is one of those condiments that might be difficult to find in a local grocery store, particularly if you're not a honey connoisseur. After all, just 9% of people eat honey regularly (per the National Honey Board). Where to look for honey in the grocery store isn't cut and dry, simply because every grocery store organizes its foods differently. It is often a toss-up between the peanut butter and jelly aisle and the condiment, bread, or baking aisle, as some grocery chains store the peanut butter and jelly (plus honey) with other condiments.
At HEB, for example, honey is located in the same aisle as peanut butter, jam, dressings, salsa, and breads — while vinegar, pickles, and condiments are in a neighboring aisle. Interestingly, syrup is in a different aisle entirely with breakfast foods and coffees.
At Whole Foods, honey is located in the same aisle as peanut butter, jam, and syrup, which is in an aisle adjacent to salad dressing and condiments. Salsa, bread, pickles, and vinegar at Whole Foods are stored in separate aisles altogether. When in doubt, flag down an employee and just ask — they should be able to direct you to the correct aisle.
Ways to add honey to your meal plan
There are so many ways you might have never thought to cook with honey. Add honey to a marinade before baking or grilling your favorite meat. Simply combine honey with apple cider vinegar, soy sauce, olive oil, and your favorite seasonings. Pair honey with peanut butter on your favorite type of toast for a delicious and protein-forward breakfast.
When roasting your vegetables to perfection, first drizzle them lightly with honey to add a burst of flavor. This creates a glaze, making the veggies caramelize to perfection. Honey adds a natural subtle taste to recipes that need just a hint of floral sweetness, such as Greek chicken panzanella with honey-lemon vinaigrette and leeks with spicy pollen breadcrumbs.
If honey crystalizes, don't toss it out. Simply heat the honey to liquify it again or use crystalized honey in creative ways, adding extra crunch to yogurt, sliced fruit, waffles, pancakes, or oatmeal. Doing so creates a fun texture and delicious flavor — and you'll reduce food waste!