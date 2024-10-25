Michael Symon's Favorite Diner Was Legendary In Cleveland

With comforting food, friendly service, and a familiar atmosphere, there is nothing quite like the vibe at your favorite diner. Everyone has their go-to, including celebrity chefs like Michael Symon. When asked about his favorite diner at the 2024 Food Network New York City Wine and Food Festival, Symon told Food Republic, "The one that I used to love more than anything was called The Clifton Diner."

Symon is originally from Cleveland, Ohio, and it's only natural that he's most fond of a hometown joint. The restaurant — which was officially called the Diner on Clifton — was especially known for its hot meatloaf, turkey, and roast beef sandwiches, as well as its garden chowder. It all started when Perry Drosos bought a joint called Clifton's Lunch in the 1990s, then reopened it as the more modern Diner on Clifton in 1999. It was in business for nearly two decades. Symon lamented the diner's closing in 2016, saying, "​​It doesn't exist anymore, but I think that was a legendary one."

The closure ultimately happened because of disputes with the property's landlord. It appears that the two parties were unable to settle on the terms of a new lease. Additionally, the building owner wanted to move forward with a large-scale renovation project that would require the restaurant (along with other businesses close by) to close for a period of time.