The Subtle Difference Between Spaghetti And Spaghettini

In the song "Let's Call The Whole Thing Off," Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong sing, "You like potato and I like potahto. You like tomato and I like tomahto. Potato, potahto, tomato, tomahto, let's call the whole thing off." Spaghetti and spaghettini seem like they also belong in the song, because, well, they sound synonymous, and upon first glance, they appear to be twins.

As it turns out, they are related but not identical — with a subtle difference between the two. The thickness of these noodles are on a spectrum. On one side, you have spaghettini, the thinnest version. Then on the opposite side, you have spaghettoni, which is much thicker. Smack dab in the middle is spaghetti, the Goldilocks of noodles — not too thick, not too thin, but just right.

In terms of what to pair each noodle with, spaghettini is typically accompanied by seafood and a lightweight sauce or olive oil. On the other hand, spaghetti — being a little thicker — can absorb a heavier sauce like marinara and accommodate richer additions like meatballs or sausage.