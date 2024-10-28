The Red Flag You Should Be Aware Of Before Ordering Lobster Bisque At A Restaurant

Chefs can be a crafty bunch. In the restaurant industry, margins are so small that making the most of what you have available in the kitchen is paramount. When it comes to fish, this is especially true. If you've ever had fish soup – a chowder or bisque, for example — you likely sampled the delights of a restaurant's leftovers. Bones go into stock, trimmings go toward making fishcakes or rillettes. This is not a bad thing; if anything, it's the sign of a resourceful, creative chef.

But if there's evidence that a restaurant isn't using its own scraps, that can be a red flag. Take lobster bisque, for example. Though it's undoubtedly a luxurious dish, defined by its big, savory flavors and rich, creamy mouthfeel, it's actually a dish that — like much of the best of French cookery — leans on resourcefulness and leftovers.

If you're at a restaurant and you see the soup on a menu, quickly scan the rest of the offerings. If there's no lobster dish in sight, think twice before ordering the bisque. It should really be made with leftover lobster shells, but if a restaurant doesn't serve lobster, chances are the bisque you're about to enjoy has either come from a can or wasn't fresh but, rather, frozen. Or its has no lobster in it at all.