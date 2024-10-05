For A Classier Dirty Shirley, Try Sparkling Wine
The Shirley Temple drink keeps evolving. This brightly-hued beverage started as a mocktail, typically made of soda, grenadine, and maraschino cherries. It's worth noting that there are different spins on this classic drink. For example, some recipes feature ginger ale while others opt for lemon-lime soda. Whatever the combination may be, it's sure to result in a refreshingly sweet and sour glass of happiness.
Rumor has it that a bartender at a Beverly Hills restaurant crafted this mocktail for the popular child star Shirley Temple, resulting in a fun beverage that young ones could indulge in, too. Since its conception, the drink has grown a bit, resulting in the Dirty Shirley, which has all the previously mentioned ingredients plus the boozy addition of vodka.
Take it a step further by considering a dirty Shirley Temple Fizz, which adds egg whites for a frothy finish. If you're looking to take this beverage to even classier heights, swap out some (or all) of the soda for sparkling wine — think Cava or Champagne. This adds more bubbles and alcohol and provides opportunities for various lush flavors that may be present in different wines. Dare it be dubbed the extra Dirty Shirley?
Choose your ideal sparkling wine
Before you top off your highball glass with any wine, consider the type that best suits your tastes. Prosecco and Champagne are the two most common additions. Since both are light and golden in color, similar to ginger ale, neither will alter the overall appearance of the drink. Though the two look similar, Champagne provides hints of peach, white cherry, and nutty quality that can create a complex explosion of flavor when paired with Dirty Shirley's lemon-lime or ginger soda. Prosecco adds subtle notes of pear, cream, apple, and citrus. These creamy, crisp notes enhance the tartness in the beverage, which explains why it's the go-to choice for an Aperol spritz.
Both of these sparkling varieties have different sweetness levels. In order of least sweet to most, the terms are brut nature, extra brut, brut, dry, semi-dry, demi-sec, and doux. Choose a sweeter type for a summery, fruit-forward drink and a dryer variety for a gourmet, nuanced finish.
For a unique riff, a sparkling rosé provides a fruity, floral flavor that brings out aromatic notes in your drink. Its light pink color also complements that of the original. The sweetest option of all is to use a fruit-flavored Moscato for a confection-like finish that isn't extremely bubbly. Add Lambrusco to your drink for a cheeky purple spritz. This bubbling red wine variation offers jammy notes of berries. The juicy sweetness coordinates well with the taste of the grenadine.