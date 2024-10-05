For A Classier Dirty Shirley, Try Sparkling Wine

The Shirley Temple drink keeps evolving. This brightly-hued beverage started as a mocktail, typically made of soda, grenadine, and maraschino cherries. It's worth noting that there are different spins on this classic drink. For example, some recipes feature ginger ale while others opt for lemon-lime soda. Whatever the combination may be, it's sure to result in a refreshingly sweet and sour glass of happiness.

Rumor has it that a bartender at a Beverly Hills restaurant crafted this mocktail for the popular child star Shirley Temple, resulting in a fun beverage that young ones could indulge in, too. Since its conception, the drink has grown a bit, resulting in the Dirty Shirley, which has all the previously mentioned ingredients plus the boozy addition of vodka.

Take it a step further by considering a dirty Shirley Temple Fizz, which adds egg whites for a frothy finish. If you're looking to take this beverage to even classier heights, swap out some (or all) of the soda for sparkling wine — think Cava or Champagne. This adds more bubbles and alcohol and provides opportunities for various lush flavors that may be present in different wines. Dare it be dubbed the extra Dirty Shirley?