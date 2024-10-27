How Much Vanilla Bean You Need When Substituting For Extract

There is nothing like the warm, sweet, and floral aroma of vanilla, and many recipes call for extract to bring in that flavor. However, if you manage to buy some fresh vanilla beans, it's great to use those instead — but it is definitely not a 1-to-1 substitution. Vanilla seeds straight from the pod have a much more potent taste, so you should use way less by volume compared to extract. The tiny amount of seeds from a single vanilla pod is equivalent to about one tablespoon of extract.

To get the black seeds out of the long, wrinkly vanilla pod, a paring knife is the best tool. Hold down the tip of the pod, and run the point of the knife down the length without cutting it completely in half. After you open it, you will see tons of tiny seeds. Just use the dull side of your knife to scrape them all out.

Right out of the pods, vanilla seeds tend to clump together in a sort of paste, so they need to be thoroughly mixed into your other ingredients. For even distribution throughout a batter or dough, mix the seeds in while you're creaming the butter or mixing together the liquid ingredients. For recipes that require stovetop cooking, such as custards, Southern banana pudding, and simple vanilla ice cream, a vanilla bean should be added to the dairy right at the beginning so the flavor has time to infuse.