How Much Vanilla Bean You Need When Substituting For Extract
There is nothing like the warm, sweet, and floral aroma of vanilla, and many recipes call for extract to bring in that flavor. However, if you manage to buy some fresh vanilla beans, it's great to use those instead — but it is definitely not a 1-to-1 substitution. Vanilla seeds straight from the pod have a much more potent taste, so you should use way less by volume compared to extract. The tiny amount of seeds from a single vanilla pod is equivalent to about one tablespoon of extract.
To get the black seeds out of the long, wrinkly vanilla pod, a paring knife is the best tool. Hold down the tip of the pod, and run the point of the knife down the length without cutting it completely in half. After you open it, you will see tons of tiny seeds. Just use the dull side of your knife to scrape them all out.
Right out of the pods, vanilla seeds tend to clump together in a sort of paste, so they need to be thoroughly mixed into your other ingredients. For even distribution throughout a batter or dough, mix the seeds in while you're creaming the butter or mixing together the liquid ingredients. For recipes that require stovetop cooking, such as custards, Southern banana pudding, and simple vanilla ice cream, a vanilla bean should be added to the dairy right at the beginning so the flavor has time to infuse.
How to use vanilla bean pods
Whole vanilla beans are significantly more expensive than extract — which is made by steeping vanilla in a mixture of alcohol and water — but they are a bit more versatile and deliver higher-quality flavor. Since a single vanilla bean (weighing about .2 ounces) may run anywhere from around $8 to more than $14, compared to $4 and $5 per ounce for extract, you definitely want to get your money's worth. Once you scrape out the seeds, don't throw away that used vanilla bean pod — reuse it instead. The pod itself is still full of flavor, though you should repurpose it ASAP for maximum potency.
The easiest method is to throw the spent beans into sugar or even salt. After it sits for a couple of weeks, you will have vanilla-inflected versions of these pantry ingredients that you can use to add a creative touch to so many recipes. Vanilla salt is great in dishes that straddle the line between sweet and savory, like sweet potatoes, winter squash, and grilled fruits. It is also the perfect savory finish for chocolate chip cookies or chocolate truffles. Vanilla sugar provides an aromatic boost in baked goods, cocktail rims, and coffee or tea.
Speaking of coffee, you can also soak spent vanilla bean pods in a mixture of heavy cream or half-and-half, plus sweetened condensed milk, to make a delicious three-ingredient coffee creamer. Or, make a smooth vanilla bean simple syrup instead. Fresh pods open up the possibilities to all sorts of rich and delicious vanilla-scented items!