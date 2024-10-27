Whatever Happened To Costco's Pretzel Buns?
Card-carrying Costco members know the warehouse has a plethora of fan-favorite products, from the reasonably priced rotisserie chicken to protein bars, no-salt seasoning, and a four-pack of Kerrygold butter. And while you can almost always find what you're looking for in this massive store, one favorite food has become increasingly difficult to hunt down: pretzel buns.
Around 2015, the fluffy, salty pretzel rolls started disappearing from Costco's product rotation. However, it seems some stores still carry them, but it's hit or miss, depending on location. In 2024, one Reddit user noted they found the buns in Tuscon, Arizona, and another claimed they found them in Maryland. One Instagram user noted that she found Pretzilla pretzel buns at a Northeast Costco. However, there's been no discernible confirmation from Costco itself whether or not specific locations carry pretzel buns, or if the chain plans to bring the buns back.
Unfortunately, Costco's bakery section does change out its products often, as do other sections of the store. Remember the Polish dogs or the combo pizza slices in the food court that were also discontinued? With few exceptions, pretzel buns have joined the list of Costco products we desperately miss.
Substitutes for Costco's pretzel buns
A bit chewier and denser than a typical roll, pretzel buns are extremely popular for making sandwiches, burgers, and sliders. The extra salt is a perfect accent for your sandwich filling, and the bread's density and strength mean your sandwich is less likely to fall apart even under the weight of sauces and wet ingredients, like sliced tomatoes.
If you're looking to fill that pretzel-bun-shaped void in your diet, Costco does offer a 12-count bag of brioche buns that may fit the bill. The retailer's bakery section is generally quite good — though some of Costo's bakery desserts and other bakery items may not be made from scratch, so double check on those if you want that freshly-made taste.
Some fans of the pretzel buns have reported that there are similar rolls available at Trader Joe's; however, the success of your hunt may vary as Trader Joe's is also known to frequently discontinue items. Calling your local bakeries may be a good idea, too, as they can often create something custom for you to fulfill those cravings. When in doubt, you can also try baking them yourself at home, so you have access to an endless supply of salty, chewy goodness because German pretzel buns are easier to make than you think.