Whatever Happened To Costco's Pretzel Buns?

Card-carrying Costco members know the warehouse has a plethora of fan-favorite products, from the reasonably priced rotisserie chicken to protein bars, no-salt seasoning, and a four-pack of Kerrygold butter. And while you can almost always find what you're looking for in this massive store, one favorite food has become increasingly difficult to hunt down: pretzel buns.

Around 2015, the fluffy, salty pretzel rolls started disappearing from Costco's product rotation. However, it seems some stores still carry them, but it's hit or miss, depending on location. In 2024, one Reddit user noted they found the buns in Tuscon, Arizona, and another claimed they found them in Maryland. One Instagram user noted that she found Pretzilla pretzel buns at a Northeast Costco. However, there's been no discernible confirmation from Costco itself whether or not specific locations carry pretzel buns, or if the chain plans to bring the buns back.

Unfortunately, Costco's bakery section does change out its products often, as do other sections of the store. Remember the Polish dogs or the combo pizza slices in the food court that were also discontinued? With few exceptions, pretzel buns have joined the list of Costco products we desperately miss.