Nevada's Largest Buffet Features 10 Kitchens And 250 Dishes
Everything in Las Vegas, Nevada is always done bigger and (sometimes) better, and food is no exception. Hotels pride themselves on serving high-quality meals and out of this world drinks, but none do it quite like the Bacchanal Buffet. Located in the iconic Caesar's Palace Hotel and Casino, this restaurant boasts an impressive operation with ten kitchens, nine chef-attended cooking stations, and over 250 menu items. These impressive numbers make Bacchanal the biggest buffet in Nevada — a little behind the largest buffet in America, Shady Maple Smorgasbord — and one of the most extensive and noteworthy in the United States.
So, what else would a go-to guide for eating at the best buffets in Vegas tell you about Bacchanal? Other than their impressive 25,000 square feet of real estate inside the hotel, guests can choose from dozens of cuisine styles including everything from dim sum to desserts, Italian-style pizzas, and flatbreads. Not to mention there is a station dedicated to over 10 types of bread, so you're guaranteed to have the proper roll accompanying your dish. Open most days from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., the Bacchanal Buffet proudly serves its guests brunch and dinner for between $65 and $80 per guest and is a must-visit for those staying on the Vegas strip.
What to expect at the Bacchanal Buffet
Bacchanal was a game-changing Vegas buffet from the beginning, both in its scale and as an inspiration to surrounding hotels to upgrade their in-house buffets. One of the main features guests can indulge in is that much of the Bacchanal food is made to order right in front of them. You can order freshly cut meats, waffles, birria tacos, traditional Chinese dishes, crepes, and much more that will arrive on your plate freshly made. With so much to enjoy, the only downside of this buffet is its limits. Guests are only given 90-minute time slots to dine, so you'll have to choose which lines to wait in, but each is sure to deliver.
Despite its impressive stats, there are a few who don't totally subscribe to the Bacchanal hype. For some, the buffet's price tag can be a turn-off when other hotels like the Wynn offer similar experiences for a cheaper price. However, if you have the time and don't mind the price, the Bacchanal is worthy of at least one visit just to experience the food and extravagant environment. So if you're staying in Caesar's palace, or just looking for an iconic place to eat, the Bacchanal Buffet should be added to your Sin City bucket list.