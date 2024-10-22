Nevada's Largest Buffet Features 10 Kitchens And 250 Dishes

Everything in Las Vegas, Nevada is always done bigger and (sometimes) better, and food is no exception. Hotels pride themselves on serving high-quality meals and out of this world drinks, but none do it quite like the Bacchanal Buffet. Located in the iconic Caesar's Palace Hotel and Casino, this restaurant boasts an impressive operation with ten kitchens, nine chef-attended cooking stations, and over 250 menu items. These impressive numbers make Bacchanal the biggest buffet in Nevada — a little behind the largest buffet in America, Shady Maple Smorgasbord — and one of the most extensive and noteworthy in the United States.

So, what else would a go-to guide for eating at the best buffets in Vegas tell you about Bacchanal? Other than their impressive 25,000 square feet of real estate inside the hotel, guests can choose from dozens of cuisine styles including everything from dim sum to desserts, Italian-style pizzas, and flatbreads. Not to mention there is a station dedicated to over 10 types of bread, so you're guaranteed to have the proper roll accompanying your dish. Open most days from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., the Bacchanal Buffet proudly serves its guests brunch and dinner for between $65 and $80 per guest and is a must-visit for those staying on the Vegas strip.