Lancaster County, Pennsylvania Is Home To America's Largest Buffet
Lancaster County sits in the heartland of southern Pennsylvania, surrounded by farms, rolling hills, and woodlands expanding into the horizons. And, in its beautiful landscape, hides a little known secret fit for a big appetite, The Shady Maple Smorgasbord.
Shady Maple — any eastern Pennsylvanian knows it. It calls to mind a special outing with your friends and family in a caravan of cars, taking in the scenic country roads to a little Lancaster County town called East Earl. Did you see a horse and buggy trotting along the highway? You know you've almost arrived.
As you enter the Shady Maple, a 200-foot-long smorgasbord greets you — not to be confused with a buffet. The kitchen serves all-you-can-eat edibles emphasizing authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking. The adjoining Shady Maple Farm Market gives the American supermarket a Pennsylvania twist, selling produce, baked goods, meats, and cheeses sourced from Lancaster County farms. The Gift Shop has a range of interesting items, from artisan candles and handmade soaps, to collectible toys and branded sports merchandise.
Pennsylvania Dutch cooking at The Shady Maple
The Shady Maple Smorgasbord is more than just a place to eat until your heart's content. It's an experience, an atmosphere, a whole mood. The region is home to America's historic community of Pennsylvania Dutch, descendants of German immigrants who settled in Pennsylvania in the 17th and 18th centuries (like Dwight Schrute and his beet farming family on The Office). The Dutch misnomer comes from the accidentally anglicized German word Deutsch, meaning "German."
Shady Maple Smorgasbord tells the story of its historic and unique community. Dishes include Pennsylvania Dutch staples like potato pancakes, corn fritters, or ham and scalloped potato casserole. You'll also stumble upon some surprising local favorites, like eggs pickled in beet juice or grilled chicken livers. The smorgasbord also cooks up classic comfort food recipes, like smoked beef brisket, roast beef, and macaroni and cheese.
Desserts are on the menu too, like their homemade pumpkin pie recipe, apple crisp, and apple dumplings. Look out for fasnachts, fried donuts made of potato flour, eggs, sugar, and butter or lard. And, don't forget to try the whoopie pie! This Pennsylvania Dutch dessert sandwiches billowy cream filling between two fluffy, round chocolate cookies. According to legend, this delightful handheld cake gets its name from farmers shouting, "Whoopie!" after discovering the surprise treat that their wives packed in their lunchbox.