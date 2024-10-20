Lancaster County, Pennsylvania Is Home To America's Largest Buffet

Lancaster County sits in the heartland of southern Pennsylvania, surrounded by farms, rolling hills, and woodlands expanding into the horizons. And, in its beautiful landscape, hides a little known secret fit for a big appetite, The Shady Maple Smorgasbord.

Shady Maple — any eastern Pennsylvanian knows it. It calls to mind a special outing with your friends and family in a caravan of cars, taking in the scenic country roads to a little Lancaster County town called East Earl. Did you see a horse and buggy trotting along the highway? You know you've almost arrived.

As you enter the Shady Maple, a 200-foot-long smorgasbord greets you — not to be confused with a buffet. The kitchen serves all-you-can-eat edibles emphasizing authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking. The adjoining Shady Maple Farm Market gives the American supermarket a Pennsylvania twist, selling produce, baked goods, meats, and cheeses sourced from Lancaster County farms. The Gift Shop has a range of interesting items, from artisan candles and handmade soaps, to collectible toys and branded sports merchandise.