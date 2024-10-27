Sugar On Snow Is An Iconic And All-Natural Snack In Vermont

Many regions have their quirky food traditions. In Utah, a popular cheesy potato dish is topped with fried cornflakes and comes with a macabre name: funeral potatoes. And in Vermont, a famous dessert has residents squirreling away trash bags full of snow during winter to save for the spring's sugaring season when maple syrup is harvested. The sweet treat, known as "sugar on snow," is such a time-honored tradition that Vermont residents will host entire parties dedicated to it.

This iconic, all-natural dessert consists of heating up maple syrup between 234 and 238 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on which recipe you're following, and then pouring the concoction onto a bed of snow to cool and congeal. The resulting taffy-like substance is then spiraled onto a popsicle stick or fork (the bold simply pluck it out with their fingers) and is immediately enjoyed. The treat doesn't hold together well once removed from the snow bed. Any remaining maple substance is dug out and consumed snow cone-style from the frosty base.

Though it's iconic to Vermont, sugar on snow is also a tradition in other U.S. states where maple syrup harvesting occurs, such as New Hampshire and Massachusetts.