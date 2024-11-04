Is It Safe To Cook Frozen Turkey Without Thawing?

Even the best laid plans often go awry. You made your Thanksgiving prep list and you checked it twice, but somehow, "thaw turkey" did not make it on there. Fortunately, the holiday is not ruined, and you can still use that giant, frozen bird (even if you forgot when to take that Thanksgiving turkey out of the freezer). According to the USDA, it is actually safe to cook a turkey from frozen, but it does have to spend about 50% longer in the oven compared to one that is fully thawed.

The name of the game with food safety is making sure any foods move out of the temperature danger zone — between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit — as quickly as possible. In this range, harmful pathogens grow very quickly, so foods should not hover here. It is important that they cook (or cool) quickly and evenly so that they move past this range into safer temperatures. Roasting a frozen turkey at 325 degrees Fahrenheit does just that. At this temperature, a 12-pound bird will take about 4½ hours, and a 20 pounder will need up to 6¾ hours to reach the target temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

It is important to note that the only safe way to cook a frozen turkey is in the oven. Smoking and deep-frying are absolutely a no-go. The temperature on a low-and-slow cook does not heat the turkey through quickly enough, and the ice crystals can cause frying oil to boil over or explode.